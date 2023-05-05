First Look Released For Taylor Sheridan’s Upcoming CIA Thriller With Zoe Saldana

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming series “Special Ops: Lioness” looks like it’s going to be a fun ride for action and adrenaline junkies.

There’s been lots of whispers about the series with Zoe Saldana, Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman ever since word broke a long time ago the “Yellowstone” creator was going to push into the war/espionage world. Everything Sheridan has touched so far has turned to gold.

At this point, you’re only kidding yourself if you’re not a fan of his work. With “Yellowstone” ending, fans of his work will soon look for new options. It appears “Special Ops: Lioness” will get the job done.

Paramount+ released the following detail about the series:

SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS is based on a real-life program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.

Photos released for Taylor Sheridan’s “Special Ops: Lioness.”

Now, the first photos from the series are out, and it looks like Zoe Saldana will be putting in work. She geared up in several of the photos while Kidman’s character is much more suited for an office.

“Special Ops: Lioness” photos released. (Credit: Paramount+)

Zoe Saldana stars in “Special Ops: Lioness” with Nicole Kidman. (Credit: Paramount+)

When does “Special Ops: Lioness” premiere? (Credit: Paramount+)

It might be easy for some to scoff at the idea of female operators, but believe or not, there have been very real programs that include female operators.

None that are publicly known about were more successful than the Cultural Support Team. The CST provided highly-trained female operators to elite military units, including direct action units.

“Special Ops: Lioness” will tell the story of women working in highly-classified settings during the war on terror. (Credit: Paramount+)

Members of the CST were often embedded with the Army Rangers and Delta Force also has a female component that is shrouded in mystery.

Yes, there are women who roll into hot zones, and a couple of them have died while on target with direct action operators.

The stories I have heard about these women from guys in Delta Force, SEAL Team 6 and the Rangers are nothing short of incredible. Some VERY notable missions were direct results of their actions.



Jennifer Moreno and Ashley White-Stumpf were both KIA'd in Afghanistan. RIP. pic.twitter.com/KdjeXF9AlF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 7, 2023

Don’t take my word for it. Jesse Boettcher served as an Army operator for more than a decade and while he can’t get into specific details, he’s more than happy to praise the unnamed women involved with special operations.

As he noted during our interview, the number is incredibly small but these women do exist.

Former Unit operator Jesse Boettcher spoke to me about some of these highly-secretive women who deploy with the best warriors on the planet.



The American public doesn't know their names or even that they exist, but they're badass. pic.twitter.com/rVTnaoeYuX — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 7, 2023

Taylor Sheridan is the man to tell this story.

If there’s one man capable of shining a light on female operators, it’s definitely Taylor Sheridan. What makes Sheridan’s storytelling so great is that it gets into the nitty, gritty details of all aspects of the journey.

Lots of people died during the war on terror. It was brutal, and it was brutal on a level most people will never understand.

Guys in special operations, and the women attached, are just twiddling their thumbs. They kill people, and that can stay with them for years after the fact. As anyone who watched my interview with Dave Nielsen can tell you, it’s blood and terrible at times. Bad guys just need to die.

Sheridan is known for being incredibly gritty and dark. You can’t tell the story of the GWOT without being gritty and dark, especially anything involving special operations.

That’s why I have no doubt “Special Ops: Lioness” is going to be an epic journey.

“Special Ops: Lioness” will come out at some point in 2023. (Credit: Paramount+)

“Special Ops: Lioness” is slated to premiere at some point this year. When it does, there’s a 100% chance I’ll be watching. Something tells me most of you will too.