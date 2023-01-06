‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan’s CIA/War Series Sounds Incredible

Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming series “Lioness” sounds awesome, and Nicole Kidman has now joined the cast.

Sheridan is most-famously known for creating the “Yellowstone” universe, but he’s also had some incredible films. “Wind River” is probably the best movie he’s ever made, but there are several contenders for the top spot.

Now, he’s bringing Paramount+ a series about a war, the CIA and female operators.

What is Taylor Sheridan’s new series “Lioness” about? The show will stream on Paramount+. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The plot of “Lioness,” according to IMDB, is, “A young Marine is recruited by the CIA to befriend the daughter of a terrorist group in order to bring down the organization from within.”

Variety reported Kidman’s addition to an already loaded Thursday. She’s joining Zoe Saldana, Dave Annable (Lee Dutton from “Yellowstone”) and LaMonica Garrett (appeared in “1883”) in the series.

Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman will star in “Lioness.” When does the show premiere? What is it about? (Credit: Getty Images)

What is “Lioness” based on?

The Lioness Program specifically refers to an actual program involving female members of the Marine Corps being used to search women on target. Local customs in Iraq didn’t allow male military members to conduct these searches.

Other programs with females in frontline roles were developed over the years. The most elite was the Cultural Support Team, which attached members to Tier One and Tier Two units over the years, especially in Afghanistan.

While specifics are shrouded in secrecy and I can’t get into details, I know for a fact from men on the ground female members of the CST helped carry out incredibly important missions.

Former Unit member Jesse Boettcher even spoke to me about how the general public truly has no idea what some female members have done in elite units.

Should women be allowed to serve in elite military roles?



I asked former special operations operator and combat veteran Jesse Boettcher his thoughts, and he had some fascinating comments.



ENJOY: pic.twitter.com/rVTnaoeYuX — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 30, 2022

Now, “Lioness” will take a look at one of these specific units, and if there’s one thing we know about Taylor Sheridan, he always brings the heat.

Anything he touches turns to gold. That’s just a fact. Whether it’s “1923” or “Yellowstone,” the man doesn’t miss.

You can bet the bank “Lioness” will be dark, gritty, full of suspense and one hell of a ride.

Two Yellowstone characters were marked for death in the midseason finale, and a very unexpected character returned to shake things up.



It was a GREAT episode, and the war has officially arrived.



MY RECAP:https://t.co/OImCdUCYUJ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 2, 2023

“Lioness” is slated to be released at some point this year. Whenever it drops, I will definitely check it out. I have a feeling it will be Sheridan’s latest great hit.