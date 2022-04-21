Internet Archive Erases Taylor Lorenz Twitter Page

The website Wayback Machine has erased the Twitter page of Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz from its archive.

The Wayback Machine is a tool for users to see what any given web page looked like on any given day, even if the owner has deleted it. For example, you can find the homepage of the New York Times from January 20, 2017, or locate the racist, homophobic comments that Joy Reid posted and then deleted from her blog. Nothing is ever truly erased with the Wayback Machine.

Except for Lorenz’s old tweets.

When users now search for Lorenz’s Twitter page on the site, the message, “Sorry. This URL has been excluded from the Wayback Machine” shoots back at them.

This is the first time the site has ever scrubbed an entire page from its archive. So why now? And why Taylor Lorenz and not someone more important?

Maybe Lorenz threatened to dox and harass the creator of the Wayback Machine if he or she wouldn’t erase past tweets that would have exposed her as an unstable kook?

That’s my guess.

See, Twitter users have roasted Lorenz ever since she doxxed and harassed the creator of the Libs of Tik Tok account earlier this week. Thanks to devices like the Wayback Machine, critics of Lorenz have found now-deleted tweets to point out her hypocrisy.

For example, Lorenz sent this gem before she stalked and tried to hurt and smear someone else’s loved ones:

CNS News found that Lorenz deleted the majority of her old tweets this week. Only 3,500 are still available on her page. And the Wayback Machine is helping her hide her past.

To the surprise of no one, the Libs of Tik Tok Twitter page is still available via Wayback Machine, allowing Lorenz-type journalists to find any deleted blunders from that account.

Almost everyone online would like to erase parts or all of their social media history. Unfortunately, only the privileged like Taylor Lorenz can convince an internet archive company to do their dirty work for them.