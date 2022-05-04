Taylor Lorenz Says Drudge Report Harassed Her, Then Says She Was Just Joking

Washington Post “journalist” Taylor Lorenz, the stalkerish woman who doxxed the Libs of TikTok Twitter account last month, is walking back her claims that an editor at the Drudge Report harassed her.

Monday, Lorenz, looking for attention, tweeted that she had been a victim of bullying over the past few weeks.

“After calling and texting me relentlessly for the past couple of weeks, the Drudge Report editor just called my personal cell phone number, yelled at me when I asked him to leave me alone and said he would ‘blast my name all over Drudge Report until it ruins my career,’” Lorenz tweeted.

We couldn’t embed Lorenz’s tweet because it no longer exists. She deleted it after site founder Matt Drudge called her out for lying.

Drudge told CNN that he “never contacted her, nor has anyone associated with Drudge Report.”

To that, Lorenz said dishonestly that she was just “joking” about the harassment and found the situation “hilarious.”

So rate the joke on the joke-o-meter.

“For anyone who saw my post abt this man claiming to be from Drudge calling me non stop, good news: I heard from Matt Drudge & this man has zero power over Drudge!” Lorenz said. “He’s claiming to be an editor all over the internet but he’s not. Sorry to disappoint everyone saying Drudge is based.”

So some rando contacted Lorenz and she rushed to Twitter to say that one of the most powerful blogs in the country is harassing her and threatening to ruin her career.

Lorenz was too excited to tweet about her victimhood — again — that she failed to verify the person even worked for Drudge.

And that’s if Lorenz even received texts and calls from a Drudge imposter. She seems like the type of person who would make up this entire saga, with the hope that Matt Drudge, who rarely speaks in public, would never correct the record.

Lisa Boothe told OutKick last week that Lorenz has become the most unlikable “talent” in media:

“She’s actually the worst because she has the audacity to play the victim, which is also just the standard Left: being the individual that does the things they accuse others of doing.

“That’s called projection.

“Taylor is a person who’s doxxing, encouraging the harassment of someone and then has the audacity to go on TV and cry about being bullied. Spare me your tears. No one cares. You are all the things that you accuse others of doing. I actually think she’s a terrible human being.”

So true.

Taylor Lorenz doesn’t need some blogger to ruin her career. She has already done that herself.