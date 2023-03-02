Taylor Lewan Says People Are Overreacting About Titans Dropping Gear Off In Trash Bags

Videos by OutKick

To be fair, we called this… NFL left tackle Taylor Lewan made the Tennessee Titans look cold after posting a picture of his locker room belongings dumped at his home’s front door after getting cut by the team.

Most people gathered that the NFL is a business and it’s not below them to do something such as break up with a player like a bitter ex-girlfriend.

But Lewan knew he could drum up fans with a pic of the locker room equipment he apparently asked the team to drop in such a riff-raff way.

Shout out to the @Titans dropping my stuff off today. They even let me keep the shoulder pads. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/6koMokh6Qi — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) February 27, 2023

In a video posted Wednesday, Lewan said he was “clearing up the air” after he saw the backlash against Tennessee as a result of his post.

For everyone overthinking the @Titans dropping off my stuff this is for you. pic.twitter.com/PtOwwfYcU4 — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) March 1, 2023

Former Bucs defensive lineman Gerald McCoy responded to Taylor Lewan’s video, saying it isn’t uncommon for teams to dump belongings in trash bags when a player gets cut.

“Nothing to see here. The outside world wouldn’t know,” McCoy said. “When a franchise releases you but appreciate you and what you did for them, and you’ve built great relationships they will bring your stuff to you. Bucs did it for me as well. The usual is trash bags but maybe boxes.”

After the Jeffree Starr reveal and this Titans stunt, it’ll be hard to ever trust Mr. Lewan again.

At 31, Taylor Lewan should be a top free agent this season. Lewan has proven to be a solid lineman but has been derailed by two ACL tears in the last three years. He spent nine seasons with Tennessee and earned three Pro Bowl nods.

(Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)