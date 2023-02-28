Ex-Titans OT Taylor Lewan Posts Photo of Team Dumping His Stuff Off At His Home Door

Videos by OutKick

Nine years of service didn’t stop the Tennessee Titans from kicking three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Taylor Lewan to the curb.

Lewan, who was selected in the first round by the Titans in 2014, was released by the team after a tumultuous season in 2022 where he tore his ACL.

It was the second time Lewan had an ACL injury in the past three years, and after a failed physical last week, the Titans cut him as a salary cap casualty.

(Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Titans Cut Taylor Lewan Off Like A Crazy Ex

Like an embittered ex-girlfriend, the Titans cut him off and did it mercilessly.

Tennessee’s front office may be colder than the average after a photo posted by Lewan on Monday showed his locker room belongings dropped off at his front door, all wrapped up in trash bags.

Lewan tweeted the photo, with the caption, “Shout out to the @Titans dropping my stuff off today. They even let me keep the shoulder pads.”

Shout out to the @Titans dropping my stuff off today. They even let me keep the shoulder pads. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/6koMokh6Qi — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) February 27, 2023

After Lewan’s stint with Jeffree Star earlier in the month, it’s easy to wonder if the photo was real or a gimmick. If it’s real, kudos to Tennessee for the ruthlessness. As for Lewan, his fan-favorite sense of humor helped dust off the unceremonious break-up.

Titans general manager Rob Carthon discussed Tennessee’s vision to improve the offensive line following their break-up with Lewan (as relayed by A to Z Sport’s Buck Reising).

“Taylor’s been a key cog,” Carthon said. “A super productive member of the organization for a while. So that was, you know, a tough move to make. But it was one that we needed to make. And Taylor understood that.

“But moving forward, we just got to continue to build on. I got to be able to if you’re going to have your franchise quarterback or have your franchise running back, however you want to put it, you’ve got to be able to protect those people and open up holes, you know, for those guys.”

Carthon on cutting Taylor Lewan and rebuilding the #Titans offensive line pic.twitter.com/UICgI5cHTh — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) February 28, 2023

(L-R) Clay Travis, Taylor Lewan, Jamie Horowitz, and Cousin Sal attend The Volume Super Bowl Party 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for The Volume)