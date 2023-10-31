Taylor Heinicke’s Deer In Headlights Halloween Costume Is Everything Right With America

Videos by OutKick

A deer in headlights: now that’s a Halloween costume!

Here I was just working away this morning on the typical 2023 Internet content when all of a sudden this piece of 2013-like Halloween art from Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke just popped up on my timeline and took me back to simpler times on social media.

Remember when the Internet wasn’t run by scary LGBTQ++ wackos who want to be offended by every little thing white men do? I know it’s hard to remember that far back, but I think 2013 might be at the tail end of the golden age of the Internet when shit was still fun and fake outrage was at a minimum.

After that, if you dressed up on Halloween as a deer while a blonde wore a headlights costume, you’d be classified as a pig and promptly canceled.

That is why it is imperative that we celebrate this costume that Heinicke and his bubbly blonde cohort pumped out Monday night. We must protect this free speech thought. Cherish it. Promote it.

America, we have a choice: We can either allow the fringe maniacs to control thought in this country or we can stand up and salute deer in headlight costumes moving forward. The Hamas-loving Harvard jerkoffs can control this country or we, the people who can laugh about hot women wearing headlights, can keep this country for sane people to call home.

Thank you to those who have chosen the sane side of history.

Thank you to the Deer In Headlight supporters. Thank you to Paige Spiranac for dumping out 2 of 31 Halloween costumes (you can look at the other 29 for $9.99). Thank you to Nebraska athlete Hannah Godwin and her Halloween costume.

We must all work together to save this country.

Did you see a Halloween costume on social media that deserves to be recognized? Tell us.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com