Paige Spiranac’s Halloween Costume Game Is Next-Level

Like Santa dropping his fat ass down the chimney on Christmas, it’s not Halloween until Paige Spiranac dumps out her annual Halloween costume.

The notorious Paigeviews got right down to business this morning when she teased a massive content dump on her OnlyPaige.com website where she claims to be wearing 31(!!!!!) Halloween costumes.

“See them all here,” Paigeviews wrote to her fans.

The link takes you to a page where it will cost you $9.99/mo. to see all 31 costumes. That’s just smart business from the 30-year-old golf influencer who has built up a massive following via free content.

Now it’s time to cash in a little bit and you’d have to be a real moron to argue with this business plan when there are some real loser OnlyFans models out there making hundreds of thousands of dollars — some are in the millions — who haven’t done what Paigeviews has done for the Internet. Just think of all the years she’s put into the influencing game. Think of how seriously she has taken her craft.

Paige Spiranac built an entire genre of employment.

There was no such thing as Internet golf influencers before Paige.

Holly Sonders was doing television.

Paige Spiranac revolutionized golf influencing on social media and now she’s finally making some legit money from a pay site. Good for her.

On Twitter, Paigeviews teased the same website in what her fans believe to be a Baywatch-inspired one-piece. “Happy Halloween, Paige! The lifeguard of our dreams! Let’s dive into the night’s adventures!” one of her crazed fans typed.

Well said.