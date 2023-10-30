Meet Nebraska Athlete Hannah Godwin….Who Crushed Halloween Weekend

Videos by OutKick

Nebraska star Hannah Godwin appears like she might be ready to take things to the next level on Instagram.

Our loyal readers aren’t strangers to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Jessica Gardner has had a huge 2023. The pole vaulter for the Cornhuskers seemingly came out of nowhere to blow up after getting the OutKick boost. It’s a story as old as time.

We stumble upon someone with an Instagram loaded with potential, serve it up to the internet and they get a monster boost.

Case and point: Graham Mertz’s girlfriend Alexis Loomans. Her following on Instagram is up 86% since we introduced her to the sports world a few weeks ago. You’re welcome, Alexis. Hit me up at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you’d like to send a fruit basket.

It now appears Godwin could be next, and she definitely crushed Halloween weekend.

Nebraska athlete Hannah Godwin goes viral with Halloween costume.

I found myself surfing the web early Monday morning after a Sunday of trying to forget Wisconsin’s tough loss to Ohio State, and stumbled up on Godwin’s Instagram account.

Naturally, I had to take a deep dive. It’s the nature of the business as a Big J journalist. It didn’t take long to figure out she has the makings of a star.

That’s evident from her Halloween costume, which seems to have caught the attention of a lot of people.

Godwin is a sophomore for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Godwin appears to be winning on and off the internet. She’s a sophomore cross country runner for Nebraska, and her resume speaks for itself.

She is a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, Academic All-Big Ten, Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll, a member of the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team and has had some impressive race finishes. Now, we find out she can flip the switch and go viral on Instagram.

Who knew Lincoln, Nebraska was loaded with so much skill? Someone should find a way to transfer some of that winning attitude to the football team.

Hannah Godwin currently has roughly 10,600 followers. Something tells me that number will be significantly higher next time we check in.