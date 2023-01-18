Taulia Tagovailoa isn’t done playing football at Maryland.

The redshirt junior announced Wednesday that he’s returning to the Terrapins for his senior season of college action.

Tua’s younger brother did look at possibly leaving for the NFL or entering the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. Ultimately, he decided his best option moving forward was to remain in college park.

A kid from Hawaii has found a home in Maryland ⁦@TerpsFootball⁩ pic.twitter.com/MPBv8GUGD7 — Taulia Tagovailoa (@tauliaa12) January 18, 2023

Taulia sticking around college park is a huge win for Mike Locksley. While he’s not his older brother, he’s not a bad college QB. He definitely struggles with consistency at times, but when he’s playing at his best, the mobile passer has been very good for the Terrapins.

This past season, he threw for 3,008 yards and 18 touchdowns to eight interceptions. He also rushed for four touchdowns.

The talented passer struggled with a few minor health issues this past season, but overall, had a solid year.

Taulia Tagovailoa announces he’s returning to Maryland for his senior season. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

As for the report he was considering the NFL Draft, that would have been a huge mistake. Taulia Tagovailoa simply isn’t close to being an NFL QB right now.

He needs to develop a bit more before even thinking about playing in the NFL. That’s just the cold hard truth, and the place for him to develop is in College Park with Locksley for another year.

Maryland fans should definitely be happy. This is a great building block for the 2023 season.