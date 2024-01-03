Wife Who Responded To Having Her Spending Cut To $12k A Month By Trying To Shell Out $2 Million To Have Her Husband Killed Landed A Plea Deal

Videos by OutKick

Remember Tatyana Remley? Of course you do. She’s the former equestrian, who according to police, hatched a plan last summer to pay $2 million to have her wealthy estranged husband, Mark Remley, murdered.

Unfortunately for the now 43-year-old, she was busted in a sting operation at a California Starbucks.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, Tatyana, who had filed for divorce after a 12-year marriage, wasn’t happy that her monthly spending had been cut from $50,000 to just $12,000.

“Wife is experiencing extreme financial strain. She is unable to maintain her realistic monthly expenses of just $12,000, much less [than] what she was accustomed to at $50,000,” her lawyer said after her monthly spending was cut.

“She has no income and does not have the same access to funds and assets that Respondent does.”

How are you supposed to keep up appearances with that kind of drop in income? It’s not easy, but you have to let things play out in court.

Who knows? There could be a bump in monthly income negotiated during the divorce proceedings. Tatyana apparently didn’t want to take her chances.

Tatyana Remley Took A Plea Deal

Mark found out about the plot and notified the authorities. Undercover agents got involved and put the sting in place.

According to police, she showed up for that meeting at the Starbucks with three guns and an undisclosed cash deposit for the murder of Mark.

These are all claims that, up until last week, Tatyana had denied. That changed when she decided to take a plea deal in the case.

She was sentenced to three years and eight months behind bars after she pleaded guilty to solicitation to commit murder for attempting to hire a mutual friend to kill her husband.

She also pleaded guilty to possession of a loaded, concealed firearm that was not registered to her.

No word on whether or not Tatyana will face any charges stemming from claims from Mark that she burned down his home days before she was arrested.

Spending almost four years behind bars can’t be better than navigating your way through living off of $12,000 a month while your divorce plays itself out. All things considered, she’ll be a free woman with plenty left in the tank when she’s finished serving her time.

Don’t be surprised if Tatyana manages to find another wealthy husband. Mark wasn’t the first husband of hers with money.

Her first husband was former part-owner of the Seattle SuperSonics, Ken Woolcott. Good luck to all of the eligible wealthy bachelors out there four years from now.