Target Backs Org Pushing Mt. Rushmore Shutdown And US Demilitarization

Videos by OutKick

The Target Corporation funded a grantee pushing to shut down and give away U.S. sovereign land such as Mount Rushmore.

Why?

According to Fox News Digital, Target supported a group called “LANDBACK” that believes Mount Rushmore is an “international symbol of white supremacy.”

“The closure of Mount Rushmore, return of that land and all public lands in the Black Hills, South Dakota is our cornerstone battle,” said the NDN Collective Target funded in 2022.

“Not only does Mount Rushmore sit in the heart of the sacred Black Hills, but it is an international symbol of white supremacy and colonization. To truly dismantle white supremacy and systems of oppression, we have to go back to the roots. Which, for us, is putting Indigenous Lands back in Indigenous hands.”

The same fund sought to “demilitarize the violent U.S. military.”

Per the report, Target accelerated its diversity, equity, and inclusion work in 2020, following George Floyd’s death. Diversity chief Kiera Fernandez led the push.

Fernandez is the sponge who demanded “white women” get to work to combat the proclaimed systemic racism in America.

Expect Ms. Fernandez to soon appear on The View.

The Target-backed group also promotes the application of economic pressure measures, such as boycotts and sanctions against Israel.

According to Fox News:

LANDBACK also supports Israel giving up its Jewish character by opening the floodgates to those who identify as Palestinian refugees. After Israel gave up the Gaza Strip for peace in 2005 under pressure from the Bush administration, the former Israeli territory became what some analysts call a “missile launch pad” that is operated and controlled by the Hamas terror group.

Another Target Foundation grantee said parents must teach specifically “white children” about systemic racism and to “see color.”

Separate the kids by color, the grantee kindly requests.

Who knew trying to sexualize young children through “tuck-friendly” swimwear might not even be Target’s most egregious undertaking?

Actually, it still is. Though backing a group scheming to “demilitarize” the U.S. and give away the land on which Mount Rushmore rests is stiff competition.

So, why is Target doing this you might wonder?

The answer is, of course, ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance).

ESG has infested U.S. corporations, including Target. The system forces companies to prioritize ESG scores that grade brands based on their dedication to race, gender, inclusivity, and whatever other progressive causes are in vogue.

We further broke down ESG here on Monday.

Fox News Digital asked Target how it can proclaim to support veterans in its corporate announcements, while also funding an “anti-militar[y]” organization. Neither Target nor NDN responded.