Now-Viral Clip Of BlackRock CEO Proves ESG Caused Corporate Wokeism

Videos by OutKick

ESG scores are the reason to go woke.

Over the weekend, a clip from 2017 re-emerged on social media of BlackRock CEO Larry Fink discussing the investment management company “forcing behaviors” across the workplace.

Elon Musk responded to the video calling it “concerning.”

Concerning — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2023

OUR LEADERS DECLARED WAR ON THE TRUTH: BOBBY BURACK

In layman’s terms, Fink says BlackRock used its investments to force corporations to place diversity ahead of competence.

For context: BlackRock is one of the world’s leading providers of investment, advisory and risk management solutions. Its influence is substantial.

Fink described environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG), a system that assigns a social credit score on diversity, gender and sexual identity.

ESG grades on dedication to wokeism.

Below, he cites adding “four points” in ESG for the hiring of non-white employees:

“Behaviors are gonna have to change,” Fink insisted. “And this is one thing we’re asking companies — you have to force behaviors, and at BlackRock, we are forcing behaviors. Fifty-four percent of the incoming class are women, we added four more points in terms of diverse employment this year and… what we were doing internally is if you don’t achieve these levels of impact your compensation could be impacted okay.”

ESG has allowed a creepy Chinese-like social credit system to creep into American business. It’s corporate Marxism, a socioeconomic analysis BlackRock and other U.S. corporations uphold.

Corporate wokeness has undoubtedly escalated since Fink’s comments in 2017. ESG best explains why Bud Light, Target, and Chick-fil-A have prioritized critics over their consumer bases.

The system forces brands to ignore consumer interests for the greater good of a woke score, which they use to better receive finances. Many have to the dismay of their customers.

The system socially engineers corporate America. ESG enables the Heirachy of Victhoom, where companies should hire and promote based on one’s rank on the pyramid.

A company doesn’t gain points for hiring a white man, of course.

Ultimately, Larry Fink foreshadowed the woke undertaking of corporate America.

He bragged shamelessly about why corporate America is alienating swaths of the market by promoting race and gender ideology.

Answer: ESG scores that firms like Blackrock fund.