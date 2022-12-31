Star Transfer QB Commits To Big Ten Team

Tanner Mordecai is officially heading to the Wisconsin Badgers.

After reports broke Wednesday that the former star SMU QB would be joining Luke Fickell in Madison, the talented passer has now made it official.

“After conversations with Coach Fickell and Coach Longo, I am excited to announce I will utilize my last year of eligibility at the University of Wisconsin. I could not be more fired up to play at a school with rich history and a winning culture. Let’s ride,” Mordecai announced on Twitter late Friday afternoon.

Luke Fickell adds Tanner Mordecai to the QB room.

It’s truly incredible what Luke Fickell has done in Madison before coaching a single regular season game.

For decades, Wisconsin has been dogged by the fact it’s hard to get elite QBs to come to Madison. Why has it been hard? Your guess is as good as mine, but outside of a single season with Russell Wilson, the Badgers just don’t get elite passers.

Tanner Mordecai commits to Wisconsin. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Well, that’s clearly changing under Fickell. In just the past couple weeks, he’s added Tanner Mordecai, Nick Evers and got a commitment from elite 2024 prospect Mabrey Mettauer.

The man simply can’t stop winning when it comes to adding QB talent, and it’s definitely not something Wisconsin fans are used to.

Mordecai will enter camp as QB1.

It’s hard to envision a situation where Tanner Mordecai isn’t starting for Wisconsin week one against Buffalo. Nick Evers might be the future, but Tanner Mordecai is an elite QB right now.

Over the past two years with SMU, he had 72 passing touchdowns and 7,152 passing yards. Mordecai is one of the most prolific QBs in the country.

He will enter spring camp as QB1 on the depth chart and he will start in 2023. This allows Fickell to give Nick Evers, who has four years remaining, a little time to develop.

Tanner Mordecai is going to Wisconsin. (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Luke Fickell took Wisconsin’s QB from being one of the worst in America to one of the best in just a couple weeks. The new era is here and it is rolling. It’s going to be a ton of fun to see what Tanner Mordecai does under center. Expectations are sky high.