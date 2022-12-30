Star QB Expected To Transfer To Wisconsin

Tanner Mordecai is expected to take his talents to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The SMU QB hopped in the transfer portal Thursday, and Luke Fickell and the Badgers have “emerged as a favorite” for his services.

Mordecai has one year of college eligibility remaining.

Wisconsin has emerged as a favorite to land SMU star QB Tanner Mordecai who has thrown for over 7100 yards with 72 TDs and just 22 INTs the past two seasons, per source. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 30, 2022

Tanner Mordecai makes Wisconsin an immediate contender in the Big Ten.

It’s truly incredible the job Luke Fickell has done in his short time in Madison since taking over the Badgers.

He got Nick Evers from Oklahoma, landed a commitment from 2024 QB prospect Mabrey Mettauer and Wisconsin is now the leader to get Tanner Mordecai, who also started his career at Oklahoma.

If it happens, Wisconsin will immediately become a Big Ten contender with him under center in 2023. Quarterback is the most important position in college sports, and Mordecai would be one of the best from the moment he stepped on campus.

The man is an absolute star under center. The past two seasons with SMU, he’s put up video game stats.

He’s scored a total of 76 touchdowns (72 passing), and he’s thrown for a staggering 7,152 yards. OC Phil Longo and Luke Fickell want to air it out and have some mobility under center. Clearly, Mordecai can get the job done. In 2021, he completed 67.8% of his passes and in 2022, he completed 65% of his throws.

Again, the young man is an absolute star. Now, Luke Fickell is expected to add him to his QB room.

There were some people not happy when Wisconsin hired Fickell over Jim Leonhard. Those people have no reason to be upset anymore. The man is on an absolute tear. Adding Tanner Mordecai would simply be the latest incredible coaching move.