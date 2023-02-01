Georgia OC Todd Monken Interviews With The Buccaneers

Videos by OutKick

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken continues to get NFL looks after winning another national title.

The man running the offensive for the Bulldogs is coming off his second straight national championship, and is now generating some serious NFL interest.

Monken previously interviewed with the Baltimore Ravens, and you can now add the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the list of teams he’s spoken to. Monken was on the Bucs’ staff during the 2016-2018 seasons. Now, he’s gunning to get his old job back.

The Buccaneers are looking for a new OC after firing Byron Leftwich.

We’ve interviewed Georgia OC Todd Monken for offensive coordinator, a position he previously held for three seasons in Tampa.



📰: https://t.co/16NyK8XUEx pic.twitter.com/eNuDw0VTMx — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 31, 2023

Will Todd Monken return to the NFL?

Monken has had an insane run as Georgia’s OC. The team has won two national titles under his leadership and did it with a QB – Stetson Bennett – that doesn’t really have much NFL potential.

While Bennett had a great college career, it’s not like he was blessed with the same talent as Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud.

Yet, Monken found a way to get Stetson Bennett and the offensive cooking. This past season, Georgia averaged 40.7 points a game and in 2021, Kirby Smart’s team averaged 38.7 points a game.

Todd Monken interviews with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Todd Monken has had the offense rolling in Athens, and now, NFL teams are giving him a serious look. He previously spent time in the league with the Jaguars, Bucs and Browns.

Given his experience in the NFL and how open he’s been about how football isn’t a family, there’s no reason to believe he won’t seriously entertain any offers that come his way.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers interviewed Georgia OC Todd Monken. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

If this is the end of Monken’s time at Georgia, he will go down as maybe the best OC in program history. He’ll leave Athens with two rings on his fingers, and that’s a legacy that is pretty much impossible to match.