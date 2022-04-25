Taking Shots: Niners WR Deebo Samuel Waves Off Party Sign Begging For Return To Team

Top San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel hasn’t been discrete over his beef with the organization.

As a result of not reaching a contract extension, Samuel has requested a trade and provided no indication that he wants to stay in San Fran. While the team maintains that they bear no interest in trading away Samuel, the receiver has pushed back against any sign of good faith.

Adding fuel to the fire was a viral clip of Samuel at a club on Saturday night. The establishment’s bottle service crossed paths with Samuel, carrying a sign that read Deebo is Staying #49ers. Samuel shot down the idea, to the disappointment of every Niners fan.

A neighboring patron recorded the scene and added the caption, He ain’t staying! accompanied by a facepalm emoji.

The Deebo Samuel Saga in SF has taken a wild turn 👀



🎥: @Fabo49FTTB



pic.twitter.com/kIeC8FYSXT — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) April 24, 2022

Samuel joined fellow elite wideouts AJ Brown from the Tennessee Titans and Terry McLaurin with the Washington Commanders in an offseason proclamation for their respective contract extensions.

The Niners have claimed that Samuel has been dodging formal negotiation talks.

While McLaurin committed to participating in offseason programs and AJ Brown shares the idea of a deal being reached, Samuel’s position remains the most staunch of the trio.

Reports indicated that the receiver grew frustrated with his hybrid role as a wide receiver and running back. While Samuels continues to be the prime example of a dual-threat offensive skill player in the NFL, he’s recently come to terms with wanting a more significant role as a true wideout.

In 2021, Samuel posted a combined 1,770 yards of offense and 14 total touchdowns. As a runner, Samuel averaged 6.8 yards a carry, but his ability after the catch as a wide receiver carries the most potential for an offense.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela