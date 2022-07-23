Sydney Sweeney Throws First Pitch At Fenway, Red Sox Get Destroyed

The Boston Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night and they had a special guest on hand to throw out the first pitch. Actress Sydney Sweeney took the mound for the ceremonial first pitch.

It wasn’t known at the time, but the 24-year-old’s first pitch would be the only highlight of the night for anyone in a Red Sox uniform. She toed the rubber and with near perfect form and delivered a strike.

.@sydney_sweeney first pitch in the building ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/kfYJLzgUCC — Inside The Monster Podcast (@ITM_pod) July 23, 2022

SYDNEY SWEENEY I AM IN LOVE WITH YOU pic.twitter.com/zSV0MmXCO5 — Sarah Griffin (@skg_18) July 22, 2022

As I alluded to, not much else went Boston’s way last night. The Blue Jays proceeded to embarrass the Red Sox by putting up 28 runs on 29 hits. That included four runs on a ridiculous inside-the-park grand slam.

The Red Sox forgot the All-Star Break was over

You really hate to see it. Especially as a Yankees fan. It’s hard to watch Sweeney put on a Red Sox uniform and pretend to be a fan. The easy part was seeing them get demolished.

Is there a Sydney Sweeney curse now? I certainly hope so, but I’m not counting on it.

The fact that the Red Sox are 16.5 games back in the American League East and 3-7 in their last 10 games tells a different story. The story is simply that the Red Sox stink this season. Again, you really hate to see it.

Being a Yankees fan despite having Aaron Boone as the manager isn’t all that bad right now

I wouldn’t mind seeing Sydney kick the Red Sox when they’re down and use the embarrassing loss as a reason to join the dark side. Under normal circumstances that’s unheard of, but in this case I’d welcome it.

I’m not going to hold my breath or wait for that to happen or anything crazy like that. I’m going to take entering the second half of the season with the Yankees comfortably on top in AL East as my consolation prize.

For now I’ll just have to settle for that and enjoying Sydney’s work from afar.