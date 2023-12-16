Entire Soccer Team Allegedly Slid Into Sydney Sweeney’s DMs

Videos by OutKick

Sydney Sweeney is apparently very popular with Australian soccer players.

Sweeney filmed her new comedy “Anyone But You” in the land of kangaroos and Fosters beer, and decided to catch a little soccer while there. Why not? If you’re going to be in a foreign land, then you might as well catch some action on the pitch.

“I had a lot of questions. Physical of all, why are the shorts so short? I had a blast. I got to meet everybody. I want to go back,” Sweeney told Channel 10 in Australia when talking about catching a little action in person.

However, she was quickly outed by her co-star Glen Powell – who was excellent in “Top Gun: Maverick” – for being DM’d by an entire soccer team.

“Well, they had a good time meeting Sydney as well. The whole team slid into her DMs it was … Australia wanted to welcome her to town … very fast,” Powell told the outlet during the interview.

Sydney Sweeney is becoming one of the most famous women in the country. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

An entire team, folks! The entire roster was apparently in her DMs. Do we think it was coordinated or they just all individually decided to do it?

It’s hilarious if it’s the first option. The second option might have me asking a few more questions. The reveal from Powell also comes after Sweeney claimed a Gonzaga basketball player also hit her in the DMs.

Turns out being one of the most famous women in the country results in people firing their shot left and right. Set your Instagram DM filter, accordingly.

I must admit that I don’t understand DMing people on social media in pursuit of romantic relations at all. Go ahead and make some comments about how I’m just an old man screaming at clouds. Done? Okay, let’s proceed.

Now, I DM people all the time for work or because I have a question of pure curiosity. To date them? Absolutely not. That’s one step removed from dating apps, and we all know I think they should be banned.

An entire team DMing a celebrity is certainly a bold move. Was this supposed to be a morale boosting exercise?

Maybe it was the machine gun strategy. Throw enough rounds down range, and one is destined to connect, right?

Sydney Sweeney is becoming a major star. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Have you ever DM’d anyone on social media in hopes of landing a date? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.