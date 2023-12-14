Sydney Sweeney Claims Some Gonzaga Basketball Players Slid Into Her DMs

Videos by OutKick

Sydney Sweeney stopped by The Tonight Show this week as part of her promotional tour for her new movie Anyone but You, which drops next Friday December 22. The 26-year-old showed up with a gift for host Jimmy Fallon.

A nice gesture that might have otherwise gone overlooked if not for the claims she made about how she acquired the gift. The gift was a signed basketball from the Gonzaga basketball team.

Fallon became a fan of the team when he picked the Bulldogs to win last year’s NCAA Tournament. They were bounced in the Sweet 16 by Arkansas, but they didn’t forget the late night host showing them some love.

“The last time I was here we talked about my hometown, Spokane, and you were saying you were a big fan of Gonzaga,” Sweeney said. “So, I brought you something.”

Fallon opened the box and held up the ball with the autographs of all of the Gonzaga basketball players. How did she score such a gift?

Well, she’s Sydney Sweeney so all that is required is for her to ask for it, or have her assistant reach out to the team or something along those lines. But that’s not what happened.

When Fallon asked how she got the ball, she replied, “Um, I had some guys slide into my DMs… I mean, sometimes it’s useful.”

Sweeney, being the absolute professional that she is, didn’t name any names or even hint at the identity of the supposed DM sliders. This avoids putting any added pressure on whoever worked up the nerve to reach out.

On the flip side, it opens the entire Gonzaga roster up to speculation. The internet loves speculation and a good slide into a big-time actresses DMs.

It’s possible that this is one of those mysteries from the DMs that never gets solved. What can be said with confidence is that Sweeney’s DMs get quite the workout.

Her co-star Glen Powell confirmed as much and revealed that Gonzaga wasn’t the first team to show up in Sweeney’s DMs during a recent interview about the upcoming movie.

While shooting the film in Australia they attended an Australian Football League game. Sweeney met the players from one of the teams and after the meeting the entire team ended up sliding into her DMs.

“Well, they had a good time meeting Sydney as well,” Powell said. “The whole team slid into her DMs it was… Australia wanted to welcome her to town… very fast.”

You can’t really blame either team for showing up in her DMs. You’re never going to make a shot if you don’t shoot it.