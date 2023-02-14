Sydney Leroux’s Son Savagely Hits Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ Celebration After Nailing Mom In Face, Scoring On Filthy Chip

Videos by OutKick

Sydney Leroux’s son is on a fast track to soccer superstardom. Cassius, six, was born to the former U.S. Women’s National Team forward and her ex-husband, U.S. Men’s National Team forward Dom Dwyer.

Needless to say, footy — and scoring — is in his blood.

Cassius scored his first goal today and went to take off his shirt. I. Am. Dead. 😭 pic.twitter.com/1grW6M8MO7 — Sydney Leroux (@sydneyleroux) January 12, 2021

Leroux, a forward, is considered one of the toughest women in the NWSL. She is hard-nosed, gritty, and physical out on the attack.

Those traits have translated to the backyard with her son. Cassius does not get any sympathy and his mom does not take it easy on the young future of U.S.A. soccer, and she does not get any sympathy from him.

Leroux has a full goal set up in her backyard that sees use almost every night of the week and often makes its way onto her Instagram. Last year, in 2022, she posted a video of her son in a full kit, standing in goal.

Cassius asked his mom for “just a small kick, okay?” Leroux responded with the opposite of a small kick. She let it rip.

Now, 13 months later, Cassius is starting to come into his own. He got one back on his mother on Monday.

The two were out in the backyard and Cassius lined up with Leroux in net and proceeded to fire a free kick directly at the keeper. Leroux got a hand on the ball to make the save, but it ricocheted and hit her in the face.

As she crumbled to the ground, Cassius swooped in to clean up the loose ball with a slick chip right over her head. It was a saucy goal!

To celebrate, Cassius went full savage mode as Leroux laid on the grass and laughed. He ran past his mom with out-stretched arms and hit Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous ‘Siuuuu!’ celebration right in the camera.

Cold blooded Cassius. The chip was way too clean.. and disrespectful! 😂🫣😩 pic.twitter.com/kaPVszzDCC — Sydney Leroux (@sydneyleroux) February 13, 2023

Cassius, as Leroux said, is cold-blooded. He may be just six years old, but there are going to be a lot of goals in his future. That chip was filthy!