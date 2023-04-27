Swarm Of Bees Attacks Golfers At Mexico Open, Forcing Them To Duck For Cover

Videos by OutKick

Golf is hard. Golf is really hard when a swarm of angry bees attack you while you’re trying to hit your approach shot. That’s exactly what happened to a threesome at the Mexico Open.

The PGA Tour headed to Mexico this week for the annual tournament. The field is rather weak, with just three golfers ranked in the Top 50 playing in the event. Although, the world’s current #1 — and Masters Champion — Jon Rahm is defending his title from last season.

Outside of him, only Tony Finau (#16) and Alex Noren (#49) rank inside the Top 50 in the Official Golf World Rankings.

Rahm won last year’s Mexico Open by one shot and felt compelled to defend the title. Finau finished second and also returned, hoping for a similar — albeit slightly better — result.

Rahm played well on Thursday, though his four-under 67 sits on the fringe of the Top 10 as first round action continues. Austin Smotherman tied an event record by shooting an eight-under 63 and currently leads the way.

Austin Smotherman tied a Mexico Open record by shooting an eight-under 63 and currently leads the way. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

But none of that compares to the action that happened to the group comprising Erik Van Rooyen, Chez Reavie and Francesco Molinari.

All three golfers were in the midst of strong first rounds. Then, out of nowhere, a swarm of bees absolutely surrounded them, causing a hilarious scene.

"I have never seen anything like that."



A swarm of bees was probably not something @FredVR_ and crew saw coming @MexicoOpenGolf 😅 pic.twitter.com/4RjzysQ5qx — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 27, 2023

Van Rooyen was literally about to hit his approach when he saw the swarm. Then, the entire group — and their caddies — hit the deck.

They all laid down and tried to avoid the “fog of bees” as described by the commentator.

You just never know what’s going to happen out on the golf course.

Too bad for them, they have to keep playing. That happens to me and I’m headed right to the clubhouse for a cold one.

That’s why they get paid the big bucks!