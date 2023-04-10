Jon Rahm Pulls Off Incredible Masters Victory, Nearly Two Years After COVID Crackpots Stole His Win: Clay Travis

Videos by OutKick

Anyone with the sanity to be anti-lockdown and anti-COVID mandate was probably rooting for Jon Rahm on Sunday.

Not long ago was the Spaniard escorted off the golf course, while maintaining a six-shot lead, and forced to lose over a million in prize money because he tested positive for COVID.

Rahm finally got his sweet vengeance at the Masters on Sunday. His second major championship win also reminded us of the idiocy that occurred when Democrats controlled athletes and American citizens — forcing them to put their lives on pause for two-plus years over a nonsensical obsession with COVID.

Jon Rahm Wins And Dems Are, Again, Proven Totally Wrong

Two years ago, in June 2021, Rahm was pulled off the course after finishing his round Saturday with a six-shot lead.

Rahm was pulled because he had tested positive for COVID, which was impacting him “so much” that he was dominating the tournament.

Jon Rahm of Spain poses with the Masters trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 09: Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Jon Rahm’s forceful withdrawal ultimately cost him $1.6 million in prize money. They pulled him off the course, which was an indefensible move.

Left Wing Nuts That Shut Down Sports Have Not Been Punished

These shutdowns not only had close to no impact on COVID, but they also led to serious long-term mental and physical problems for adults and namely children. Depression and suicide shot up among kids, and these left-wingers just watched.

I think it’s important for everyone to recognize the people who did this to us; the people who locked us down; those who arrested people that filled family parks.

They pulled rims off of basketball courts.

They put crime scene tape up around many different playgrounds.

They made your kids wear masks for years.

They made your kids go to school remotely.

They told you that your business was nonessential and told you you couldn’t go to work.

They faced no consequences.

Democrats and the left-wingers got everything wrong on COVID had nothing happened to them. And Jon Rahm at the memorial two years ago, over a year after COVID arrived in the United States, is a perfect example of that.

It’s why I was rooting for Rahm, why I bet on him. I hope you joined me and got the dub there.