Suspected Drunk Driver Stops For Gas In The Middle Of Police Chase

There’s almost no limits to what can take place during a police chase. If the human mind can think it up, then someone out there will do it.

We’ve had everything over the years from a man cutting off his penis during a police chase, to a man stripping naked and covering himself with grease, and everything in between.

The one thing I’ve never heard of, until now, is a pit stop for gas in the middle of a police chase. A California man pulled off the move during his police chase to kickoff 2024.

Suspected drunk driver stops for gas during police chase (Image Credit: NBCLA/YouTube)

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies received reports of a suspected drunk driver, who might be armed, on New Year’s Day. They started pursuing a Toyota RAV4 around 8:30 pm.

Officers were told to back off after the chase reached speeds of 100 mph. The driver decided after the police backed off and the police were nowhere in sight that it was safe to stop for gas.

He pulled over at a gas station and two men exited to refuel. They had some more running to do and they weren’t going to let that pesky helicopter tracking them from above keep them from grabbing some more gas.

Naturally, the chopper informed officers of the suspect’s pit stop. As they were pumping gas a couple of police vehicles rolled up and the chase was on once again.

For A Drunk Driver This Guy Made Some Impressive Moves Without Crashing

The suspected drunk driver took off without putting the cap back on his gas tank. He weaved through a few vehicles, ran several red lights, and took off down the 60 Freeway.

The California Highway Patrol got involved in the chase and were finally able to get the suspect to pullover near an exit ramp. He then surrendered to officers and bother the driver and passenger were detained without incident.

What a ride. I don’t know if he ended up running out of gas or came to his senses. Either way his 2024 is off to a great start.