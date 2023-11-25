Susan Sarandon’s Son Asks Fans To Stop Using A Video Of His Mom ‘With Her Honkers Out’

Videos by OutKick

Susan Sarandon’s son took to social media to express his gratitude for those defending his mom after her Hollywood agent cut ties with Sarandon. He also asked that supporters stop using a video of his mom with her boobs out to show their support.

Miles Robbins, Sarandon’s 31-year-old son, was happy to see the support for his mom after her agent dropped her following some controversial statements she made at a pro-Palestine rally. He wasn’t happy about the video being used to show that support.

Susan Sarandon and Miles Robbins seen on the SAG-AFTRA picket line in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Robbins wrote on X, the day after his mom was dropped by United Talent Agency, “Ok I’m really grateful to see people on Twitter defending my mom amidst a new era of McCarthyist blacklisting but can you PLEASE stop using the clip of her getting her hair done with her honkers out.”

The clip in question features his 77-year-old mom getting her hair done. Sarandon is wearing a see-through bra and robe with her “honkers,” as Robbins refers to them, on full display.

susan sarandon uncompromised and absolutely thriving https://t.co/k1S7u3N2T0 pic.twitter.com/fTND4gjAMM — gato fumador (@KweenInYellow) November 21, 2023

I’m not sure how Robbins expected his plea to be received on social media, but the responses to his post were less than receptive to the idea of not using the clip.

Not only were those in the comments not willing to put the clip to rest, they turned the tables on him and accused Robbins of attempting to blacklist his mom’s boobs.

Social Media Isn’t Ready To Blacklist Susan Sarandon Entirely

One commenter wrote, “Those honkers fed you have some respect.” Another added, “Now YOU’RE doing the blacklisting.”

A third said, “You can’t censor us or her big naturals, my guy.” With another throwing the blacklist claims back at him, “oh ok so we’re blacklisting honkers now? shameful.”

Try as he, and others might, blacklisting honkers will never work.

Even if they belong to a crazy person who declared that Jewish people “are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country.”

Susan Sarandon and Bella Hadid attend the “Ismael’s Ghosts (Les Fantomes d’Ismael)” screening in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Susan Sarandon attends the Kering And Cannes Film Festival Official Dinner in Cannes, France. (Photo by Clemens Bilan/Getty Images for Kering)