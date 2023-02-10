Drake Hopes To Continue Betting Hot Streak With Six-Figure Super Bowl Bet, Multiple Chiefs-Focused Prop Bets

Videos by OutKick

The Kansas City Chiefs are 1.5-point underdogs in Super Bowl LVII, but Drake is riding with the hot hand. He is hoping to keep things rolling on Sunday after cashing a big bet at the AFC Championship.

The Canadian rapper, who lost a staggering amount of money (for non-million/billionaires) betting on sports in 2022, is typically a huge curse. Whatever team he touches, usually loses.

But not two weekends ago! Drake bet $1 million on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to beat the Cincinnati Bengals, which paid out more than $900,000.

As he looks ahead to the weekend, he is rolling with his guys once again. Drake is betting $700,000 on Kansas City to beat Philadelphia in regulation or overtime.

Drake is betting on the Chiefs for the Super Bowl 👀 pic.twitter.com/7cTNTZcB36 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 9, 2023

He also placed the following prop bets:

$50,000 on Patrick Mahomes to score the first touchdown (to pay out: $750,000)

$50,000 on JuJu Smith-Schuster to score the first touchdown (to pay out: $500,000)

$25,000 on Travis Kelce to win Super Bowl MVP (to pay out: $325,000)

$60,000 on a tight end to be named Super Bowl MVP (to pay out: $600,000)

$50,000 on Kansas City to win both halves (to pay out: $250,000)

$30,000 on Kansas City to win each quarter (to pay out: $630,000)

Basically, Drake needs Kansas City to get out to an early lead on a Mahomes draw or a Smith-Schuster fade that it never gives back, and for Travis Kelce to find the end on more than one occasion or go for more than 100 yards receiving. If all of his bets hit, sans Smith-Schuster First TD, he could win more than $3 million. If not, he could be out more than $1 million.

However, considering that he won the AFC Championship bet, Drake is basically playing with house money. And, well, he’s rich, so $1 million doesn’t hurt as badly.