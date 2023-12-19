Super Bowl Champion Derrick Ward Arrested After Multiple Alleged Robberies In LA Area

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL running back and Super Bowl champion Derrick Ward was arrested in Los Angeles on Monday after multiple alleged robberies. The former New York Giants star was still in custody as of Tuesday morning, according to TMZ. Ward’s bail has been set at $250,000.

Police say that Ward used ‘force and fear’ to take money from various Los Angeles stores and gas stations. Although it’s unclear exactly what that means, authorities say Ward never used a weapon or a gun during the robberies.

A former 7th-round pick by the New York Jets in 2004, Ward also spent time with the Giants, Bucs and Texans during his eight-year NFL stint. Most notably, he was a member of the Super Bowl XLII-winning Giants as they defeated Tom Brady and the New England Patriots 17-14.

Ward was a part of the Giants trio known as “Earth, Wind And Fire” along with Brandon Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw. Defensive end Justin Tuck gave the three their new nickname after saying that everyone has ‘thunder and lightning,’ but the Giants had the three stars helping their running game at any given time.

Ward appeared in a total of 93 NFL games, with 551 carries for 2,628 yards. He had 15 total touchdowns.