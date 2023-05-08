Phoenix Suns Owner Mat Ishbia Doesn’t Want Nikola Jokic Suspended, Even Though His Flop Told A Different Story

Videos by OutKick

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia put together the strongest acting performance of his life with his flop after being shoved by Nikola Jokic but doesn’t want to see the two-time NBA MVP suspended for his actions.

Ishbia tweeted that he wants the focus to be on his Suns evening the series at 2-2 on Sunday, but the most talked about story of the contest was him being shoved by Jokic.

Great win for the Suns last night in an amazing series so far!

That should be and is the only story. Suspending or fining anyone over last nights incident would not be right. I have alot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that. Excited for game 5! Go Suns! — Mat Ishbia (@Mishbia15) May 8, 2023

With around two minutes left in the second quarter, the basketball went out of bounds and found its way to Ishbia sitting courtside. Seeing as how he’s the owner of the team and the game was in Phoenix, Ishbia saw an opportunity to be the center of attention and took advantage of the moment.

Jokic didn’t appreciate Ishbia’s antics holding onto the ball and took it from the Suns’ owner while giving him a slight shove with his left forearm.

Ishbia threw his hands up as he fell back into his chair to really sell the whole incident. The Suns’ owner milked the moment for all it was worth but wants the drama to come to a halt heading into Game 5.

Should Nikola Jokic receive more punishment for the elbow on Suns owner Mat Ishbia?



Or did Ishbia flop? 🧐pic.twitter.com/pvqagkNc83 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 8, 2023

Jokic was given a technical foul for his shove, and that’s all the discipline the big man deserves in Ishbia’s eyes.

It’s a safe bet that with Ishbia making it clear that he doesn’t think Jokic deserves any further discipline, the league will stay put and not hit the superstar with a suspension ahead of Game 5.

