UFC Star Says Dana White’s Wife Deserved To Be Slapped

UFC star Suga Sean O’Malley thinks Dana White was the victim during a physical altercation with his wife.

The UFC president and his wife Anne were captured on video arguing in a club in Mexico several days back, and things definitely went way too far. Anne struck her husband, who then slapped her back.

White later told TMZ it was an embarrassing situation and the focus is on his children.

Suga Sean O’Malley thinks Dana White’s wife had it coming.

While most people were appalled by the behavior of Dana White and his wife, Suga Sean had a bit of a different take. He thinks that Anne might actually have deserved to get hit back after striking her husband.

“I feel bad for Dana … His wife slapped him. That is rude. And it deserves a slapping back. I don’t know. I don’t know. It’s a tricky one. I don’t know, treat people how you want to be treated,” O’Malley claimed on his podcast, according to MMA Junkie.

Here is the video of Sean O’Malley saying that Dana White’s wife “deserved” a slapping back 😬pic.twitter.com/EEKCg54ER2 — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) January 7, 2023

Was sharing these thoughts a wise idea?

To be clear, nobody should support domestic altercations no matter who starts them. It’s just not acceptable conduct from full grown adults. Dana White admitted as much himself.

If you do weigh in, it might be best to not weigh in with a “she had it coming when he hit her take.” Just a little food for thought. Some thoughts are best kept to yourself.

Granted, he might be joking. It’s honestly hard to tell. Whenever Suga Sean O’Malley says something you really never know if he’s being serious or not. He was literally laughing as he said, “It deserves a slapping back.”

Suga Sean O’Malley defends Dana White after slapping video surfaces. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Next time, maybe just sit out the domestic altercation discussion, and you won’t drop a quote that is a bit jarring at the least.