Oscar De La Hoya Rips Dana White For Hitting His Wife

Oscar De La Hoya couldn’t resist the chance to take a shot at Dana White after video surfaced of a domestic spat between him and his wife.

De La Hoya and White have a long running feud, and the UFC president has certainly managed to have a much more successful career.

However, a very disturbing video recently surfaced of him and his wife hitting each other while in Mexico for NYE. During what appeared to be a heated video, White’s wife hit him and then he hit her back.

“My good friend @danawhite is so greedy he decided to steal fighter pay from his new league on TBS ‘Power Slap’ by getting fighter of the night against his WIFE,” the retired boxer tweeted after the video surfaced.

Dana White didn’t hide from the situation.

Following the video surfacing, Dana White took responsibility for the situation. He immediately owned up to the horrendous mistake his wife and him made.

“This is one of those situations that is horrible. I am embarrassed … Right now, we’re more concerned about our kids. We have three kids and since the video popped up, we have shown the kids and we are more focused on our family right now. People are going to have their opinions on this and people’s opinions would be right, especially in my case. You don’t put your hands on a woman, ever,” White told TMZ while taking responsibility for his actions.

While reasonable people can agree it’s not good for a married couple to be hitting each other in a club, this might not be a situation De La Hoya is eager to rush into.

The former boxer was hit with a lawsuit in early 2022 accusing him of sexually harassing and sexually assaulting a former employee of his tequila brand, Casa Mexico, according to ESPN.

The optics aren’t great when you rip Dana White, but a simple Google search turns up some disturbing allegations against you.

Hopefully, Dana White and his wife learn from their mistakes and move forward. As the UFC president said, the pair has three kids. The last thing you ever want is a video like that when you have children to raise.