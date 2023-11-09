Succession’s Brian Cox Thought He Was Going To Be In James Bond Film – Instead It’s A Reality Show

Videos by OutKick

No, Succession’s Logan Roy will not be the next James Bond or even in the next Bond film, which was news to him.

During his guest appearance with Jimmy Fallon last night, Brian Cox – who played the elder billionaire media founder in the hit HBO show, told Fallon that he had originally signed up for what he believed was an opportunity to star in a Bond movie.

The only problem? It’s the furthest thing from it.

IT’S A JAMES BOND… COMPETITION SHOW

Cox will now be partaking in the upcoming James Bond global adventure competition series “007: Road to a Million.” Contestants will take part in athletic challenges and races that will ultimately lead to a cash prize of more than $1 million.

Not too shabby, but not exactly what the 77-year-old actor thought he was going to do.

“I thought it was the new James Bond film! So I said, ‘Oh, finally they’re getting me in a James Bond movie,” as he signed the dotted line.

Imagine when his agent had to tell him like “Uhh, so… you’re going to need to bring a lot of clothes, maybe some hiking boots, some ski goggles, a bathing suit, a winter coat and are you afraid of heights by any chance?”

The Amazon series will literally take place across the globe at famous 007 movie locations like Venice, Italy’s canals or Scotland’s Highlands. Cox won’t necessarily be partaking IN the actual competition, but he’ll be at all the locations hosting the contestants.

Still, after Succession’s absolute dominance that included 48 Primetime Emmy nominations, and five Golden Globe Awards, you can’t blame Cox for thinking this was finally the time that he would be part of former Bond greats.

“For years, I thought, you know I would love to be in James Bond,” Cox told Fallon. “It would be really interesting. And I thought this was my moment, but it wasn’t.”

But with no official word on when the next Bond film will start filming – or even WHO is playing the British secret agent, maybe it’s time Cox get into his Logan Roy character and start demanding that he gets chosen.