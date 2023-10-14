Students Want Yale Professor To Resign After Social Media Posts Supporting Hamas

Videos by OutKick

Some students at Yale University want to see a professor hit the unemployment line after she made a series of disturbing social media comments about the war in Israel.

Now, there’ve been a lot of stories about college students wanting to get people fired. Usually, it’s because someone said wearing Halloween costumes isn’t offensive or they suggested that male athletes have an advantage over female ones.

This is not one of those instances.

According to NBC Connecticut, the educator in question is Yale University Associate Professor American Studies, Ethnicity, Race, & Migration, and Religious Studies, Zareena Grewal.

While the outlet was unable to dredge up the offending posts, Yale junior Netanel Crispe had receipts and included them in a petition that has amassed over 30,000 signatures.

Some of the stuff Grewal allegedly said about the atrocities committed by terrorists is nothing short of ghoulish.

A Yale professor made some disturbing comments about the war in Israel. (Photographer: Craig Warga/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Professor Made Horrific Comments On Social Media

“My heart is in my throat. Prayers for Palestinians. Israel is a murderous, genocidal settler state and Palestinians have every right to resist through armed struggle, solidarity,” the professor allegedly posted.

If you thought Grewal couldn’t come up with something completely insane, you’d be incorrect.

According to Crispe, the professor also left a comment on news video of the Hamas terror attacks that left more than a thousand innocent Israelis dead,

“It’s been an extraordinary day!” she captioned the post.

That’s beyond bad taste. That’s completely psychotic behavior.

According to NBC Connecticut, in Grewal’s bio on her social media account, before it was taken down, she described herself as a “radical Muslim.”

Obviously, she’s “radical.” No non-sociopath is capable of seeing what’s been happening in Israel and then writes that its (sic) been an “extraordinary day.”

Simply disgusting.

What was Yale’s response to Grewal’s comments?

“Yale is committed to freedom of expression, and the comments posted on Professor Grewal’s personal accounts represent her own views.”

Yale and Other Institutions Seem To Be Selective About When It Promotes Free Speech

I’m all about free speech. Institutions of higher education should be promoting free speech.

It just seems like they’re oddly selective about when they want to promote free speech and when they don’t.

Think about the groveling speech the President of Penn State University gave about Riley Gaines speaking on campus. Penn State President Neeli Bendapudie released a video statement decrying “hateful” speakers and seeming to lament the fact that the school as a public university was “bound” to uphold the First Amendment.

Contrast that with Yale — a private institution — and their statement on a professor supporting a terrorist organization.

Shouldn’t they have flip-flopped their statements? Shouldn’t the one about hate be the one aimed at the radical professor cheering on cold-blood murderers?

To that point, shouldn’t the other about a commitment to free expression maybe would have been better suited for Riley Gaines whose only transgression is promoting fairness in women’s sports (which obviously isn’t a transgression at all, at least not to sane people)?

You’d think, wouldn’t you?

As pressure continues to build on Yale over Grewal’s objectively abhorrent comments, we’ll see if things change.

It seems unlikely. The unfortunate reality is that someone like Grewal is right at home in the current state of higher education.

And that is a shame. A damn shame.

