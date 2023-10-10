Riley Gaines, IWF Condemn Penn State President For Canceling Gaines Speech, And Challenging Liberties of First Amendment

Videos by OutKick

Free speech has been a casualty of political correctness. More people than ever are deemed “bigots” for holding a different perspective, and more than ever, the First Amendment is being questioned.

Nowhere in the nation is this pushback on free speech more apparent than on college campuses. OutKick’s Riley Gaines has been invited to various universities to share her message on women’s rights, often clashing with the school’s brain trust and student body for her conservative platform.

PSU President Calls Protest For ‘Hateful’ Language, School ‘Cancels’ Riley Gaines Appearance

One school challenging the freedom of free speech is Penn State University. The school canceled a “Woman’s Day speech” on campus expected to feature Riley Gaines. Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi released a video to appease students triggered by “hateful” speakers, adding that PSU is “bound” to obey the First Amendment. Bendapudi explained that as a public university, Penn State is subject to hosting “hateful” speakers on campus organized by student groups.

Gaines called out the president’s hypocrisy after Penn State canceled Gaines’ scheduled appearance on Oct. 10 for “Real Women’s Day.” Gaines promised to show up still as the campus deals with a censorship issue.

Gaines posted, “No way President of Penn State makes a whole video explaining why public institutions are legally obligated to let ‘bigots’ apparently like me on campus to speak then proceeds to CANCEL my speech tomorrow for real women’s day (X/X).

“Have it your way. See ya tomorrow with a soap box and megaphone, Penn State!”

The PSU president shared in the video, “So what can we do about speakers who come to Penn State to anger, hurt, and incite members of our community?

“Speak out clearly and firmly against hateful speech as well as other instances of discrimination. Hurtful rhetoric causes real fear and anxiety among our community. And those individuals need your support.”

Gaines’ critics have condemned the former college swimming for speaking up against the exclusion of biological males in women’s sports. Gaines holds personal experience on the matter, having competed against biological male Lia Thomas.

But despite promoting diversity, Penn State excludes diversity of opinion.

Jumping in to criticize President Bendapudi was the Independent Women’s Forum, which quote-tweeted Gaines’ sentiment on the Penn State official’s comments on the First Amendment.

The IWF’s account posted, “It’s shocking to hear the president of a major public university use language like “bound to the First Amendment…” as if it’s a BAD thing to have free speech on campus.

“Shouldn’t universities like Penn State welcome a wide array of viewpoints and perspectives as an expression of our First Amendment rights?

“Can’t wait to hear what Riley Gaines has to say—and the students at PSU should push back against this toxic narrative from their university president, who clearly doesn’t know what a ‘bigot’ is.”

Is PSU guilty of suppressing free speech?

