Students At March Demand Clemson University Add Tampons Back To Men’s Bathrooms

About 50 Clemson students marched across the university last week to protest the college removing tampons from the men’s bathrooms.

The students demanded the college return the menstrual products to the “men” immediately. They meant business.

But the march was to no avail. At least as of now.

Apparently, the university removed the dispensaries after the Clemson College Republicans made note of them online.

The following X post seemed to have embarrassed Clemson. As it should have:

“If you weren’t aware already, Clemson University has tampon/pad dispensers in the MEN’S restrooms located in Cooper Library,” the conservative student organization tweeted in mid-September, adding, “We truly live in [clown] world.”

If you weren’t aware already, Clemson University has tampon/pad dispensers in the MEN’S restrooms located in Cooper Library.



We truly live in 🤡 world. pic.twitter.com/hjXk9ZQVRF — Clemson College Republicans 🐅 (@ClemsonCRs) September 14, 2023

Clown world, indeed.

An Instagram account representing the “Take Back Pride” march claimed the College Republicans encouraged students to vandalize the bathroom with “hateful slurs towards the transgender community.”

Yet the account failed to provide proof.

Nonetheless, the account called upon the college to inflict “formal repercussions” on the Clemson College Republicans.

Imagine telling someone five years ago a debate over tampons in the men’s room would be so contentious. But here we are.

Surprisingly, Clemson ruled on the side of common sense. We’ve come to expect the opposite across college campuses.

Men do not use tampons. And while women who call themselves “men” do, they should not use men’s bathrooms.

Males and females are not the same. There is a reason males and females have always been separated in the bathroom.

How many more births do female prisons have to record for the trans activists to understand that?

Apparently, a lot.

For this same reason, men should not be allowed in sororities. Women should not be allowed in fraternities.

Unfortunately, state judges have argued and ruled otherwise.

"The trans community is being exploited for a fundraising campaign."



My column on who is behind the push to normalize transgenderism, why it started in 2015, and how it ends.



Read and share:https://t.co/xMgCcuYgNi — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) September 7, 2023

The transgender movement is a farce.

Colleges don’t add tampons to men’s bathrooms to accommodate trans men. They do it to pander.

The political, financial, and social incentive of upholding transgenderism is substantial.

Emerson College even put out a press release announcing that it would stock its men’s bathrooms with tampons.

The trans community is being exploited by lobbyists, politicians, doctors, and college administrators. Those 50 marching Clemson students are more useful idiots than allies.

Stocking male bathrooms with tampons is also a waste of resources.

Women who call themselves men account for only a small minority of college students. There are certainly not enough “trans men” to justify filling each bathroom with menstrual products.

Still, we will see how long Clemson can withstand the backlash before giving “men” their tampons back.