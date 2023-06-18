Strippers Set Up Mobile Stripper Pole To Show Support For Striking Writers

Videos by OutKick

Some offer up words of encouragement during trying times, others are more action oriented. They actually head out to the frontlines and provide support oftentimes through entertainment.

The Writers Guild strike is now in its second month. That means scripts for TV shows and movies have all been put on hold. With writers’ rooms empty there are late night show reruns, delays coming to upcoming seasons of your favorite shows, and strippers.

Union strippers show support for striking writers (Image Credit: Megan Duffy/Twitter)

That’s right, strippers. Not just any strippers. These strippers recently fought to become part of the Actor’s Equity union. So they naturally wanted to get involved and show some support for the writers battling it out with Hollywood.

The strippers followed in the footsteps of entertainers like Imagine Dragons, who headed down to perform for the picketing writers in Los Angeles back in May. They made their own trip to the picket line this week.

So how exactly do strippers show support for the striking writers on the frontline? It’s simple really, they bring the strip club experience to the writers. Well as much of the strip club experience as they can.

There’s no nudity or lap dances being handed out. Let’s not get too crazy. These strippers set up mobile stripper poles and put on free shows for the writers fighting for a chunk of Hollywood’s enormous cash pie.

These unionized strippers wanted to show solidarity with the striking writers. What better way to do that than by taking most of your clothes off and dancing on a pole? Maybe it’s just me, but I can’t think of a better show of solidarity.

The Support Of Strippers Is All You Need

Actress Megan Duffy was on the scene, which took place close to the Warner Bros. lot, to capture the action as it unfolded. She shared several clips of the strippers working those mobile stripper poles.

Duffy added that a few of the strippers are also Writers Guild members.

A few more highlights: pic.twitter.com/5xfQs90tpv — 𝙼𝚎𝚐𝚊𝚗 𝙳𝚞𝚏𝚏𝚢 (@TheMeganDuffy) June 16, 2023

What strike would be complete without some live entertainment? Not a strike that takes place in Hollywood. You better believe someone is showing up to perform.

It doesn’t matter which side of this strike you come down on, I think we can all agree that mobile stripper poles at the picket line is a great idea.