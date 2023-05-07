‘Stranger Things’ Final Season Delayed Due To Writers Strike

Videos by OutKick

The final season of “Stranger Things” has been put on hold as writers strike in Hollywood.

The Writers Guild of America is striking, and that means production on just about everything in the entertainment world has come to a grinding halt.

“Stranger Things” isn’t exempt from the chaos and carnage as a new deal is attempted to be hammered out.

Creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer announced Saturday that the final season is halted and will continue to be halted as long as the strike continues.

“Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work,” the Duffers tweeted, in part.

“Stranger Things” season five comes to a grinding halt.

Unfortunately, this is what happens when the WGA strikes. If nobody can write, then shows simply can’t be made.

The powerhouse Netflix series is clearly not exempt, and this could be really bad news for fans of the series. It takes a very long time to make a season of the show.

“Stranger Things” season five halted because of the writers strike. (Cr. Steve Dietl/Netflix © 2022)

The writing, filming and post-production are all extensive. Fans have already seen multi-year breaks between seasons, and it’s been nearly a year since season four dropped late May 2022.

The belief has been the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” would likely arrive at some point in 2024 or 2025.

If work can’t be done on the show because of the strike, the release date could be pushed back indefinitely. That’s really bad news for fans. Those of us optimistic for a 2024 release could now be looking at 2025 as the more likely outcome if this situation drags on.

When will “Stranger Things” return? (Cr. Steve Dietl/Netflix © 2022)

For the sake of “Stranger Things” and all the other great shows out there, let’s hope the WGA strike gets resolved sooner rather than later. The last thing fans want is to wait three years for a new season. We’ve been down that road before. Nobody is hoping to do it again.