‘Stranger Things’ Star Indicates There Could Be A Very Long Wait For The Final Season

“Stranger Things” fans shouldn’t get too excited for the fifth and final season to show up soon.

Season four dropped in 2022, and was split into two chunks. The majority of the season dropped May 27, and two more episodes, which were mini-movies, were released July 1, 2022.

Now, it’s nearing the end of April 2023, and “Stranger Things” fans are desperate to find out when the show will wrap up.

It sounds like it’s going to be a very long time.

When will “Stranger Things” return? (Credit: Netflix)

“A lot of people have projects they’re working on at the moment. But I know they’re kicking into high gear with writing and I can’t wait to finally get back into it. I don’t know when, but it’ll be fun for sure,” Gaten Matarazzo told USA Today in an interview published Monday.

Interestingly, his comments seem to contradict comments from Noah Schnapp several months ago that production would start soon. It now appears that definitely didn’t happen.

When will “Stranger Things” return?

The fact the man famous for playing Dustin doesn’t know when filming will even start is a sign the break between seasons is going to be substantial.

There was a nearly three year break between seasons three and four. That was mostly due to COVID, but it could be a sign of what’s coming again.

“Stranger Things” requires an absolutely unreal amount of post-production. The special effects are as good or better than any major Hollywood film.

Usually, actors get their scripts a few months out from production starting, then they shoot for awhile and that’s followed by several months of post-production and promotion.

Will “Stranger Things” return before 2025? (Credit: Netflix)

Let’s assume there’s zero shot season five starts filming before August and is done in early 2024. Post-production could easily be another eight months. That means fans are looking at a fall 2024 release, and that might be the best case scenario.

If the series doesn’t shoot until late 2023 or early 2024, then you’re looking at a 2025 release. No matter how you cut it, “Stranger Things” fans will be waiting a long time for the final season.

“Stranger Things” star Gaten Matarazzo doesn’t know when season five will shoot. (Credit: Netflix)

The good news is that as long as it’s great (it will be), fans will stomach the wait. “Stranger Things” has been a great series ever since it premiered in 2016. Now, it’s time for one final season. The wait will definitely be worth it. I have complete confidence in that.