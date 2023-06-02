Strip Club Offers Golden Knights Lifetime Of Free Lap Dances If They Win The Cup

Videos by OutKick

The prospect of winning the Stanley Cup should be more than enough incentive to leave everything on the ice. But if the Vegas Golden Knights needed a little extra something to get them to play their collective asses off in the Stanley Cup Final, a local strip club has an offer for them.

If they win the Cup, they’re entitled to free lap dances for life.

In short, they’re being offered a golden ticket.

Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club is offering Knights players freebies until they croak should they beat the Florida Panthers in their upcoming best-of-7 series.

As an extra victory incentive, Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club says it will give Vegas Golden Knights players "platinum VIP membership access & free lap dances for life" if the team wins the Stanley Cup. #OnlyinVegas pic.twitter.com/OMQtYobDR0 — Feven Kay (@Feven_Kay) June 1, 2023

In addition to free lap dances they’ll also get “Platinum VIP membership access.”

I don’t know what that entails but if it has both “Platinum” and “VIP.” That means it has to be good. I’m going to guess that includes some buffet access and maybe the one stripper who’s taking accounting classes at the local community college will do your taxes for you on the cheap.

That’d be sweet.

But do you know what else this offer means? It means that it’s time for a South Florida strip club to come to the table and offer something up to the Panthers.

We’ve got teams representing two strip club hot spots going at it. Forget mayors betting cases of beer, let’s get the strip clubs — true pillars of their respective communities — backing their hometown teams.

So, some strip club (or gentleman’s club) between South Beach and Fort Lauderdale needs to put up or shut up.

I don’t have the statistics in front of me, but I’m sure there are plenty of them

