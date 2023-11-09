Streaking Jaguars Get A Huge Opportunity To Make Case As An Elite NFL Team

Videos by OutKick

If you haven’t been paying attention, the Jacksonville Jaguars are on a five-game winning streak, which is the NFL’s longest right now. They are playing at home three of the next four games, and they’re coming off a bye so everyone’s rested.

Good stuff is happening for coach Doug Pederson’s team. It’s all looking very promising.

And that promise can take another step toward being fulfilled on Sunday when the Jaguars host the San Francisco 49ers.

That’s the game. It’s perhaps the biggest game in the NFL this weekend. And it’s definitely the most meaningful game of the regular season so far for the Jaguars.

“It is one-of-17 games against a top NFC opponent and a playoff caliber team, a team that was in the

Super Bowl a couple of years ago,” Pederson said “Is that a measuring stick? Could be. And we haven’t done anything yet and we aren’t there yet. Our guys have to prepare that way and be ready for a 60-minute game.”

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 29: Head Coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars smiles during the first quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Doug Pederson Knows 49ers A Big Game For Jaguars

The “yet” part of that sentence should perk ears. Because it speaks to the franchise’s expectation that great stuff is on the way and it’s just a matter of time before it arrives.

If that is true, Sunday’s game against the 49ers is a good time to push ahead. The 49ers have a reputation as one of the NFL’s best teams, regardless of their three consecutive losses.

San Francisco has so much talent and so many believers they’ve been established as a three-point favorite in this one.

So if the Jaguars can 86 the 49ers, they will have shown themselves among the league’s top teams and possibly an elite team.

Those are the stakes.

It’s about staying ahead of the pack in the AFC South, of course. But it’s more about stacking victories to climb in the conference seeding — the Jaguars are one game behind Baltimore and Kansas City — and start playing their best football when excellent teams separate themselves from good or merely solid teams.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 19: Christian Kirk #13 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates as he leaves the field after defeating the New Orleans Saints 31-24 at Caesars Superdome on October 19, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk Welcomes November Games

“All the meaningful games are in November and December and those are the games you have to win,” receiver Christian Kirk said. “And, you know, we’ve entered that territory. The second half of the season we kind of learned it last year, too — nothing mattered what we did before the bye.

“And then we had all the opportunities to make the season what we wanted to make it. So this is all about not losing sight what our end goal is and just carrying on the momentum of what got us to this point.”

The end goal for the Jaguars is to win a championship. Yes, this season is only Pederson’s second with the team.

That may seem surprising for a team that is as shadowy as any team can be in the well lit glow of the NFL.

About that: The Jaguars have players such as defensive back Andre Cisco, defensive lineman Foyesade Oluokun and cornerback Darious Williams playing at or close to Pro Bowl levels. They have Josh Allen among the NFL’s sack leaders. And they have the threat of receiver Calvin Ridley forcing teams to game plan to contain him.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 19: Calvin Ridley #0 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs with the ball during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 19, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Calvin Ridley Gives Jaguars Major Threat

But many folks still only recognize Allen because he shares a name with Buffalo’s quarterback. The potential Pro Bowl players aren’t household names. And many folks seem unimpressed with Ridley’s production so far.

Everyone, of course, recognizes Trevor Lawrence is the quarterback. They should, because he’s 3-1 against teams with winning records this season which is among the best QB records in the NFL this season.

But the recognition for this club doesn’t go much further than that in casual circles.

That’s a big mistake. Because Pederson has set a high standard for his roster and even accomplished players such as Ridley are striving to meet it whether they get attention or not. That shows this club is on the right path.

“I’m not going to sit up here and say I’m mad,” Ridley said this week when asked about his 33 catches for 451 yards. “I’m blessed. You know, to be back in the league, playing on a good team. We winning. But it could be better.

“I mean, I definitely want to be doing amazing things like what I know I can. But we’ve got another half of the season. One day at a time. We got a big game this week.

“I look forward to being out there and having my talents at its best.”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – DECEMBER 11: Head Coach Doug Pederson talks with Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Jaguars defeated the Titans. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 36-22. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence Wants Fan Support

Big things seem on the horizon for the Jaguars. And perhaps the horizon creeps up on everyone on Sunday in front of Jacksonville’s home fans.

“A great team coming in here, we get to play at home so not having to go to the west coast, things like that. It’s definitely good for us,” Lawrence said. “The fans are going to be huge and we’ve got a lot of momentum right now…”

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero