FOX Super 6 NFL Contest: OutKick Handicapper Geoff Clark’s Week 10 Picks

Everyone likes free stuff. Well, FOX Sports is running a weekly, FREE-to-enter contest called the “FOX Super 6”. All you need to do is answer six questions, predicting team and player performances through the FOX Sports App.

The prize structure for the weekly FOX Super 6 NFL contest courtesy of FOXSports.com.

The game is simple. Answer six questions queued up by FOX Sports. Points are accrued for all six picks. You’re competing against fellow NFL fans and the contest pays the top-six scorers. Here are the official rules and some FAQ’s for the FOX Super 6 contest.



FOX Super 6 NFL Week 10 picks

1. Who will have the most TOTAL YARDS (rushing and receiving)?

Of the options, the Tennessee Titans rely on RB Derrick Henry the most. Tennessee rookie QB Will Levis is making his 3rd career start in NFL Week 10 so I’m expecting the Titans to give a ton of carries to Henry.

Question #1 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 10 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Also, the Jacksonville Jaguars are 3rd in rushing yards allowed per game, the San Francisco 49ers are 5th, and the Minnesota Vikings are 12th. While the Buccaneers allow fewer rushing yards per game than the Vikings, Tampa Bay allows more yards per rush.

PICK: Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest:

First of all, the top-three NFL defenses by expected points added (EPA) per play entering Week 10 are the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, and Jaguars. The Niners are a respectable 10th in EPA/play.

The 2nd question in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 10 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

AFC North games are typically low-scoring slug-fests. So that rules out the Browns and Ravens. Also, I got money on Jacksonville beating San Francisco this week. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is one of the best offensive minds in the NFL.

PICK: 1- Jaguars, 2- 49ers, 3- Browns, 4- Ravens

3. Which quarterback will throw for the most PASSING YARDS?

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has been lighting it up lately. Prescott threw for 272 yards at the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, 304 yards vs. the LA Rams in Week 8, and a season-high 374 yards at the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

Question #3 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 10 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Granted, Prescott passed for a season-low 143 yards in Week 1 at the New York Giants. But, the Giants just lost starting QB Daniel Jones to a season-ending injury and I’m expecting a New York no-show in Week 10.

PICK: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

4. Order the receivers by who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS from highest to lowest

My Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb pick here obviously correlates with the Prescott selection above. Lamb has been the main benefactor of Dak’s recent hot streak. Over his last three games, Lamb has 466 receiving yards with at least 117 receiving yards in all three.

Niners WR Brandon Aiyuk is almost underrated because of his talented teammates. Aiyuk is 3rd in yards per catch but his biggest issue is there are too many mouths to feed in San Francisco including TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey, and WR Deebo Samuel.

The 4th question in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 10 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Browns WR Amari Cooper is 12th in receiving yards despite catching balls from three different QBs in Cleveland: Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and P.J. Walker. Watson is playing Sunday and two of his three 100-yard receiving games have been with Watson throwing the ball.

Finally, Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf is one of the most overrated wideouts in football. Metcalf is 77th in catches this season behind Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride, Bucs TE Cade Otton, and Steelers WR George Pickens just to name a few.

PICK: 1- Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb, 2- 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk, 3- Browns WR Amari Cooper, 4- Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf

5. Which defensive player will record the MOST SACKS?

Giants rookie QB Tommy DeVito is starting for Jones and DeVito has a 22.9% sack rate in 27 dropbacks this season (8 sacks taken). Among qualifying QBs, Jones leads the NFL with a 15.8% sack rate. The next closest quarterback is Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields at 12.8%.

Question #5 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 10 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

I.e. the Cowboys are going to be in DeVito’s face all game Sunday. Also, New York is +16.5 underdogs vs. Dallas so the G-Men will most likely need to throw from behind. This will give Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons a lot of chances to sack DeVito.

PICK: Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Giants win, tie or lose by 15 points or fewer | Cowboys win by 16 or more points

It’s rare to lay this many points in an NFL game but I cannot come up with a pro-Giants argument here. New York has the worst margin of victory in the league at -12.9 points per game (PPG). Dallas has the 2nd-best margin of victory at +9.0 PPG.

The 6th question in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 10 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Plus, the Cowboys hammered the Giants 40-0 in Week 1. What’s even worse is I’m saying this as a Giants fan who hates the Cowboys. Trust me, I’d love to say Big Blue has a chance Sunday. But, they don’t. Dallas can name its score in Week 10.

PICK: Cowboys win by 16 or more points

