‘Stranger Things’ Star Labels Show’s Fans As Racist, Complains About His Lack Of Followers

‘Stranger Things’ has been one of the most popular shows of the last six years since Season 1 hit Netflix in 2016. The group of kid actors turned young adults have been beloved by the entire world. But Caleb McLaughlin doesn’t exactly see it that way. McLaughlin, who plays Lucas Sinclair in the series, believes some fans of the show are racist.

Speaking at Heroes Comic Con Belgium over the weekend, McLaughlin claimed that people in the past have even avoided standing next to him because the color of his skin.

“My very first Comic Con, some people didn’t stand in my line because I was Black. Some people told me, like, ‘Oh, I didn’t wanna be in line because you were mean to Eleven,’” McLaughlin told the crowd in Belgium. “Even now, some people don’t follow me or don’t support me because I’m Black.”

The now 20-year-old McLaughlin has 15.4 million Instagram followers. While that’s an astronomically large number, his co-stars boast more followers. McLaughlin, and his parents, have noticed this and are convinced the only reason behind it is that he’s “the black child on the show.”

“Why [do I have] the least amount of followers? I’m on the same show as everybody from Season 1,” he noted. His parents told him that “the sad truth” is that he’s less popular because he’s the “black child on the show.”

Another Hollywood Star Crying Racism

Crying racism has become common practice in every line of work. To do so as an incredibly popular person of color in today’s entertainment business, however, is the definition of foolish.

In reality, McLaughlin and his character have received a bigger role in each consecutive season of ‘Stranger Things.’ He’s a fantastic actor and privileged person who is undoubtedly one of the faces of one of the biggest franchises since ‘Harry Potter.’

Given his whining, McLaughlin is clearly dealing with some sort of insecurity. It seems as though he’s being fed race-based nonsense from his parents.

Instead of facing that truth, it’s easier to cry racism in 2022. Actors and celebrities can do so knowing the media will show pity and run with the story no matter the actual situation.