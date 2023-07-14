Stolen John Deere Tractor Chase Leads To All Hell Breaking Loose Outside Georgia Waffle House

Videos by OutKick

Smothered, covered, and pepper-sprayed.

That’s what was on the menu Thursday in Hapeville, Georgia where chaos ensued outside a local Waffle House when a crazed man tried to run from cops via a John Deere tractor that reached speeds of 20 mph.

According to police, Matthew Fortune was suspected of stealing the tractor and when they tried to pull him over, it was go time. As you can see from footage at the Waffle House, Fortune decided he would keep running even as the 5-0s closed in on his location with things escalating to the point where there was a tractor cab battle between the cop and the suspect.

Watch this.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Fortune was hit by pepper spray and the fight was over. He was taken into custody on a felony theft charge and sent to the Fulton County Jail.

Not surprisingly (these things are incredibly expensive) this isn’t the first time this year we’ve had a John Deere tractor chase. Back in January, a wild man in North Carolina led cops on a chase that eventually ended when a cop shot out the tractor’s tire.

Ronnie Hicks of Boone, North Carolina made headlines in that case because he was intentionally hitting cars and even crashed into a police cruiser.

And if you go back to last summer, a Florida Man led cops on a chase with a John Deere zero-turn mower that had been stolen.

Notice a trend? Scumbag thieves seem to belief nothing runs like a Deere.