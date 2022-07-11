Florida Man Runs From Cops On John Deere Mower, Lands An Impressive 16 Charges!

You guys can stop tagging and sending me the story of the 40-year-old criminal who led Florida police on a high-speed chase Saturday morning while driving his John Deere zero-turn mower. This could go down as the most-emailed and most DM’d story in TNML history for good reason.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (think Destin, FL) says 40-year-old Dusty Mobley, whom cops have been trying to catch since January, jumped on his hog and took off from cops during an early-morning raid that caught Dusty by surprise.

Cops say they eventually had to hit Dusty with a Taser to get him off the mower. That’s when they found him to be in possession of a revolver, a handcuff key and a meth pipe.

After all was said and done, Dusty caught 16 charges and was hauled off to jail. Those charges include: grand theft, grand theft of a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, two counts of resisting an officer, possession of a concealed weapon by a felon, carrying a concealed handcuff key, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony failure to appear, etc.

Police say Dusty’s troubles began back in January when he jumped into a swamp to avoid cops. He was wanted for cutting a hole in a metal building and stealing a $40,000 boat. In January, cops found Dusty on the stolen boat, but that day he jumped over and swam into the swamp to avoid arrest.

This time old boy wasn’t as fortunate. His getaway luck eventually ran out and it doesn’t sound like he’ll be making a TNML appearance for the foreseeable future.

Let’s just say Dusty’s been kicked out of the league. Commissioner ruling is official.