Steven Spielberg Has Been Curiously Silent On Hamas Atrocities Against Jewish Community

Few Hollywood directors mean more to the Jewish community than Steven Spielberg.

So why isn’t he leading the industry’s charge against Hamas’ barbaric attack on the state of Israel?

The visionary behind “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “E.T.” and “Jaws” became a household name thanks to those blockbusters. He moved beyond popcorn fare in the 1990s, delivering serious films like “Amistad,” “Munich” and, later, “Bridge of Spies.”

His 1993 film “Schindler’s List” may be his finest hour.

The film earned him his first Best Director Oscar and captured the horrors of the Holocaust in ways that showed the power and persistence of film.

“List,” which won seven Oscars including Best Picture, recalled how Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson) saved more than a thousand Jews by employing them in his factories. That kept them from being sent to the Third Reich’s concentration camps and almost certain death.

The following year, Spielberg created The USC Shoah Foundation, dedicated to keeping the memories of Holocaust survivors alive.

So it’s shocking to consider Spielberg’s public silence regarding Hamas’ savage attacks on Israeli citizen Oct. 7. Those brazen acts, many captured on video by the terrorists, left more than 1,400 dead and hundreds still held hostage.

The atrocities have had worldwide reverberations, including a sickening outbreak of anti-semitism around the globe. U.S. colleges proved among the worst culprits. Jewish students have been attacked across the country, chased into “attics” for their safety and made to fear for their safety.

Ivy League institutions were no exception. In fact, those universities often featured the very worst outbreaks of Jew hatred.

Pro-Palestinian marches sprang up across the globe, many featuring openly anti-Jewish chants like “from the river to the sea Palestine will be free.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib earned a bipartisan censure for her reaction to the attacks, including spreading a Fake News story accusing Israel of bombing a Gaza hospital and defending the “River to the Sea” phrase, considered by many to be a call to eliminate Israel entirely.

The attacks split Hollywood into warring ideological factions. Some stars signed open letters denouncing the terrorist attacks, full stop. Others, like Cate Blanchett, quickly demanded Israel stand down rather than respond to the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust.

Others denounced the attacks immediately via a signed collective statement.

“Wonder Woman” star and Gal Gadot may be the most vocal celebrity on the issue, going so far as to organize a screening of a film featuring the terrorist attacks for industry peers to see.

Surely Spielberg would be front and center in Hollywood’s response to the terror attacks. Few industry figures have the gravitas, the history, that Spielberg has with the Jewish community.

So far, nothing. And it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

A Holocaust survivor even shared an open letter to Spielberg hoping the director would finally use his voice to denounce the terrorist attacks.

“Mr. Spielberg, Schindler’s List was about one man having the moral courage to risk his life to save others. We are not asking you to risk your life. We are asking you to use your voice … Take it from those of us who were subjected to the most brutal and deadly anti-Semitism of all time: It will never go away, and Jews will never be safe until Israel is safe and secure.” 94-year-old Holocaust survivor David Schaecter

OutKick reached out to Amblin Entertainment, Spielberg’s production company, to see if the director had any comment about either the open letter or the terrorist attacks. We have yet to hear a response.