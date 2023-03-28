Professor Suspended After Suggesting College Protesters Should Murder Speakers They Don’t Like

Videos by OutKick

Wayne State professor Steven Shaviro has been suspended after allegedly suggesting college protesters kill campus speakers they don’t like.

Stanford was recently engulfed by protests and chaos when federal judge Kyle Duncan was invited to speak to campus. Stanford University Law School associate dean of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Tirien Steinbach suggested Duncan’s speech was causing pain. She was later placed on leave, according to Fox News.

Well, Shaviro allegedly thinks Steinbach interrupting Duncan and causing a scene didn’t go far enough. He believes it’s “more admirable to kill” speakers you don’t like. Now, he’s been suspended without pay from Wayne State, according to Fox News.

Shaviro allegedly wrote the following on Facebook:

I think it is far more admirable to kill a racist, homophobic, or transphobic speaker than it is to shout them down. When right-wing groups invite such speakers to campus, it is precisely because they want to provoke an incident that discredits the left, and gives more publicity and validation to these reprehensible views than they could otherwise attain.The protesters get blamed instead of the bigoted speaker; the university administration finds a perfect excuse to side publicly with the racists or phobes; the national and international press has a field day saying that bigots are the ones being oppressed, rather than the people those bigots actually hate being the victims of oppression

Shaviro might also have to answer some questions with the police because the university referred the post to authorities.

“We have on many occasions defended the right of free speech guaranteed by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, but we feel this post far exceeds the bounds of reasonable or protected speech. It is, at best, morally reprehensible and, at worst, criminal. We have referred this to law enforcement agencies for further review and investigation. Pending their review, we have suspended the professor with pay, effective immediately,” Wayne State president M. Roy Wilson explained in a statement.

There’s simply no excuse to ever call for violence against a group of people. It can’t be tolerated, and absolutely shouldn’t be. College campuses used to be a place where debate wasn’t just encouraged. It was a core pillar of the college life. Now, it seems like screaming and poor behavior is the new standard when confronted with views you don’t like.

Wayne State University professor Steven Shaviro suspended. He allegedly called for violence against campus speakers students don’t like. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Shaviro allegedly took it to the extreme and suggested violence should not just be on the table, but “admirable.” Disgusting and unacceptable rhetoric. Hopefully, nobody is dumb enough to take his comments seriously. The last thing America needs is more violence.