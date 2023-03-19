Bill Maher Takes A Stand For Free Speech, Tells Snowflake Students Not To Attend Speeches They Don’t Like

Videos by OutKick

Bill Maher has no tolerance for mentally fragile college students.

The “Real Time with Bill Maher” star addressed the chaos at Stanford on his new episode Friday, and he cut straight to the point.

All hell broke loose when Trump-appointed federal judge Kyle Duncan was invited to speak on campus. You know, that crazy thing we used to celebrate on college campus: hearing different points of view. Instead of listening, students protested and the law school’s dean of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) Tirien Steinbach asked if Duncan speaking was “worth the pain” it was apparently causing, according to Fox News.

Stanford Law Students heckled their guest speaker Fifth Circuit appellate judge Kyle Duncan while he was trying to speak.



A Dean of the schools diversity, equity, and inclusion dept. then lectures him in what appears to be a setup for the Judge.



pic.twitter.com/x7oUdNIkHJ — Ryan Cunningham (@rycunni) March 11, 2023

Bill Maher tells people to grow up.

Maher, who has become an incredibly important voice in America, wasn’t having any of it. The HBO star made it clear that if you don’t like a speaker on campus, simply don’t go.

“‘Is it worth the pain?’ Is free speech ‘worth the pain?’ And is it really painful? Is it really painful? If you don’t like this guy, don’t go to his lecture,” Maher passionately said in reaction to the situation.

Bill Maher ripped the protests at Stanford over federal judge Kyle Duncan speaking. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc for HBO Films)

Once again, Bill Maher reminds people he’s one of the very few people on the left willing to call out his own side and police it.

He’s also 100% correct. Speech isn’t painful. Actions can be painful, but speech isn’t. That’s a simply outrageous opinion to have.

Bill Maher reacted to the chaos at Stanford. He suggested students just not attend speeches they don’t like. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Kyle Duncan is some insane person. He’s a federal judge. You may agree with him, or you may disagree with him. However, to freak out because he’s visiting a college campus is nuts. To then claim his words might cause “pain” is downright ludicrous.

There are a million other things to do on Stanford’s campus. If a federal judge upsets you that much, just don’t go. Maher’s point is absolutely correct.

Maher continues to be a critical voice.

This is hardly the first time Bill Maher has been one of the few voices of reason in the room. In fact, this is the norm – not an exception.

He recently tore the woke mob mentality to shreds and compared it to communist dictatorships. Again, Maher was 100% correct.

Bill Maher CRUSHED the woke mob for ruining America and compared it to communist dictatorships that purge and kill everyone that is deemed an enemy of the state.



Credit to Maher for continuing to speak out against the woke cancer infecting our society. https://t.co/ZZQgf1AL4W — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 5, 2023

Props to Maher for continuing to be a voice of reason when so many just give into the woke mind virus.