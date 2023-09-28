Steve Spurrier Pledges His Allegiance To Lou Holtz Amid Drama With Ryan Day

Videos by OutKick

Even in their wildest and weirdest dreams, nobody saw a feud between Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and 86-year-old Lou Holtz ever being a thing, let alone in the year 2023, but here we are. To make things even weirder, fellow former coach and 78-year-old man Steve Spurrier has thrown his hat in the ring.

For anyone who may have missed it, in the lead-up to Ohio State’s game at Notre Dame this past Saturday, Lou Holtz joined ‘The Pat McAfee Show‘ and questioned the Buckeyes’ toughness. Holtz also listed off the fact that Day has lost big games to Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, and Michigan twice, and in his opinion, it was because the opposition played more physical.

Well, mere seconds after Ohio State topped Notre Dame in South Bend in walk-off fashion, Day elected to take a shot at Holtz, who I remind you is a man who turns 87 years old in three months and hasn’t coached a college football game since 2004.

For lack of a better phrase, it was really freakin’ weird.

Ohio State HC Ryan Day just went OFF on Lou Holtz in his postgame interview after a walkoff win over Notre Dame.pic.twitter.com/QHoQwn1AUp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 24, 2023

Steve Spurrier Is On Team Holtz

Given that the Holtz-Day drama has been the most talked about story in college football this week outside of Deion Sanders, the ‘Another Dooley Noted Podcast‘ decided to get Spurrier’s opinion about everything that’s unfolded as he was welcomed on the show.

As per usual, Spurrier kept things very real.

“He didn’t say anything terrible,” Spurrier responded. “Ohio State’s lost some close games. They’ve been out-muscled. [Day] didn’t necessarily clobber Notre Dame.”

“If we had won a game like that where we scored on the one-yard line with two seconds left, we’d be saying a lot of thank you Lords instead of ‘we’re tough, we’re mean’… Either team could’ve won that game.”

It should come as no surprise to see both Holtz and Spurrier being the wise ones in this situation. It’s safe to say everyone whose favorite colors aren’t scarlet and grey agrees with Spurrier’s take on the matter as well.