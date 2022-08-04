Panthers Legend Makes Bold Prediction About Matt Corral’s Future

Steve Smith thinks the Panthers have found their QB of the future, and it’s not Baker Mayfield.

The Panthers traded for Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns, and many view the former first overall pick as the team’s QB1 in 2022.

However, the former star receiver thinks former Ole Miss star and third round pick Matt Corral is going to eventually be the team’s starter.

“So Matt Corral impressin’ me,. Man, I’m just an outta shape, old football player that used to play, right? But at the end of the day, I know ball. And I know a good player when I see him just like I know a bad player when I see him. Matt Corral is about a year or two away from being the starting quarterback for this Carolina Panthers team. The boy has it. He can play. But he needs to learn,” Smith said during an appearance on “The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey.”

Corral put up video game level stats while playing in Oxford for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels. A year ago, he was viewed as a potential first round pick, but eventually was snagged in the third by the Panthers.

Now, he’s in a crowded QB room with Mayfield and Sam Darnold. As a third round pick in a crowded QB room, reps are limited, but it sounds like Corral is making the most of them.

If Corral develops into a starter after being a third round pick, he will be the steal of the draft.

The dual-threat passer has a great arm and is incredibly athletic. Given how the QB position continues to change, he definitely fits the mold of where the QB position is going.

Fans shouldn’t expect to see Corral get reps in 2022. It’s just not going to happen. However, if Smith’s assessment is accurate, he could be out there in a couple years!