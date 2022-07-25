Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral has inked his rookie deal.

The team announced Monday morning that the former Ole Miss star and dual-threat quarterback has agreed to terms ahead of camp starting.

Corral’s deal is worth $5.09 million over four years, and he gets a substantial signing bonus of $884,904, according to Spotrac.

Only his signing bonus money is fully guaranteed.

Matt Corral signs rookie deal. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Corral is truly one of the most fascinating prospects to come out of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was an absolute stud playing for Ole Miss, and then fell deep into the third round before the Panthers scooped him up.

Anyone who watched him play in college knows he can sling it and make plays with his feet. He was one of the most exciting playmakers in the country in Lane Kiffin’s offense.

Now, he’s in a very crowded QB room with the Panthers. Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are both ahead of him, which means getting on the field as a rookie is almost certainly not going to happen.

However, if the Panthers can develop Corral over time and he turns into a steady and solid starter, he will have been an absolute steal as a third round pick.

It should be a ton of fun to see what he does in the coming years!