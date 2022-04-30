Matt Corral Reportedly Fell In NFL Draft Due To Alcohol Issues, Unreliable Behavior

For the better part of his junior season at Ole Miss, Matt Corral looked every bit the part of a potential First Round pick, worthy of being an NFL team’s franchise quarterback.

But when Thursday came in Las Vegas, Corral waited. And waited, and waited and, well, you get the point. Corral was one of the few prospects in attendance to not hear their name called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. In fact, just one quarterback — Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett — did hear their name called, as he was selected 20th overall by the Steelers.

Corral, despite coming in undersized at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, still had the talent to likely be a First Round, if not Second Round selection in this year’s Draft. NFL teams, however, disagreed as Corral’s slide took him all the way to the back half of the Third Round, selected 94th overall by the Panthers.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said after Corral’s slide came to an end that there were underlying reasons why Corral wasn’t selected higher.

From our NFL Draft coverage: The #Panthers traded back into the third round and took #OleMiss QB Matt Corral. They viewed his film as the best of all the QBs. But there was a lot more to sort through. pic.twitter.com/GfJdA3z3Zg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2022

“He dealt with a multitude of issues including alcohol and related issues,” Rapoport said. “He admitted publicly to battling depression. He has had ‘unreliable behavior’ off the field and he really, really struggled in some interviews with teams.

“That said, the talent is enough to make the Carolina Panthers take its shot with Corral.”

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said after selecting Corral that he would have taken him high if he got the chance. Rhule added that he respected Corral’s openness about his past.

“Everyone in their life goes through things, and we do a really good job of trying to delineate between people who have an issue or problem that can’t be overcome, with people who are going through some thing in their lives,’’ Rhule said. “I don’t know about you, but when I was 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, I certainly went through things.

“I really respect people who have been through things and are powerful enough, and open enough, to talk about them, and Matt is definitely one of those guys.’’

Corral’s slide may not have been what he or most Draft analysts were expecting, but it ended with him landing in the best spot. Carolina traded up to select Corral, shortly after reports came out that the team failed to work out a deal for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The Panthers’ quarterback room is hardly a strength, including just Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker — both who have yet to prove themselves in the NFL. Corral should have every shot to be the starter in year one, coming off leading Ole Miss to its first 10-win season since 2015, while battling through injuries.

Corral threw for 8,287 yards, 57 touchdowns and 23 interceptions on 67.3% passing over the course of his collegiate career.

